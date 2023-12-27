On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Fishermen locate wrecked truck under bridge, driver still alive and officials call it a ‘miracle’

Dec 27, 2023, 10:59 AM

A man spent days trapped in wreckage before being discovered Tuesday under a bridge of Interstate 9...

A man spent days trapped in wreckage before being discovered Tuesday under a bridge of Interstate 94 in Indiana's Porter County, authorities say. (Indiana State Police)

(Indiana State Police)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY AMANDA JACKSON AND NOURAN SALAHIEH, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — The two men had gone out the day after Christmas, scouting for fishing holes at a creek in northwest Indiana, when something shiny in the distance caught their attention.

Mario Garcia and his son-in-law Nivardo Delatorre had been ready to call it a day. But curiosity took hold. They went to check it out.

Closer and closer they walked Tuesday toward the shiny thing, there under the Interstate 94 bridge, Garcia later would recall. Then, it finally took shape: A mangled truck.

The fishermen got even closer – right up to the driver’s door, the father-in-law said. Sticking his hand inside the cabin, Garcia moved an airbag out of the way to reveal something he and Nivardo Delatorre hadn’t been able to see at all from back at Salt Creek: somebody in the driver’s seat.

The person, Garcia assumed, was dead.

Then, he touched the man’s shoulder.

“He swung around,” Garcia said. “He woke up.”

Startled, Garcia asked his son-in-law to dial for help.

Soon, the pair of fishermen would be part of a rescue mission nearly a week in the making. It was something the pinned driver had begun to think nearly impossible – and an effort destined to be described in the end by one veteran public servant with a watchword of this magical season: “miracle.”

‘Nothing short of extraordinary’

The man in the crushed truck – Matthew R. Reum, 27, of Mishawaka, Indiana – told the fishermen he had been trapped there, tightly pinned in his seat under the bridge near Portage, since the prior Wednesday, Dec. 20, Garcia recalled later at a news conference held by state police.

And he couldn’t reach his phone.

“He tried yelling and screaming, but nobody would hear him,” Garcia recalled the man telling him. “It was just quiet – just the sound of the water.”

Though all alone and locked in place, the driver managed to survive the six-day ordeal in part by drinking rainwater, state police said in a news release.

“The will to survive this crash was nothing short of extraordinary,” police said.

Temperatures in Porter County had reached a low of 29 degrees in recent days.

“It’s a miracle that he’s alive in this weather,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said at the news conference, adding Reum might have been stuck for a week and suffered some “severe, potentially life-threatening injuries.”

Still, by the time Garcia and Delatorre found him, Reum “had almost lost all hope because nobody was there,” Garcia said the driver told him.

While they waited for professional rescuers, Reum thanked the men repeatedly, Garcia recalled: “He was alive and he was very happy to see us.”

“I’ve never seen relief like that.”

When the emergency crews arrived, it was difficult to get equipment to the wreckage site, Fifield said. And I-94’s westbound lanes at mile marker 20 had to be closed Tuesday afternoon as crews worked to free the driver and get him to a helicopter.

Hours later Tuesday, Reum finally got to a hospital, police said.

But it’s still not clear what caused the crash.

‘I don’t believe he would’ve made it’

It appears the man’s truck ran off I-94, missed the guardrail, went airborne, rolled down into the creek and came to rest under the bridge.

But police got no reports of a crash, they said, and even if they had, the wreckage couldn’t be seen from the bridge.

“I looked over that bridge, and you can’t see it,” Fifield said. “I walked down on the east side of the terrain, and I am looking and I still couldn’t see it.”

Had the fishermen not found him when they did, the man may not have made it, Fifield said.

“It’s cold tonight,” the sergeant said Tuesday. “I don’t believe he would’ve made it through the night tonight, that’s my personal opinion.”

For their part, Garcia and his son-in-law felt fortunate for their curiosity, the elder said – the force that had pushed them toward the truck when they’d been ready to pack it in.

“Is it a miracle? I don’t know,” Garcia said. “But I’m just glad that that we were able to find him.”

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $685 million. (Frederic J. Brown, AFP/Getty Images)...

Brammhi Balarajan, CNN

Powerball jackpot swells to $685 million for tonight’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $685 million, with the next drawing set for Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

2 hours ago

Colorado Springs Police Department investigators continue working the scene at Citadel Mall late Su...

Paradise Afshar, CNN

Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado mall leaves 1 dead and 3 injured

Authorities say a man has been fatally shot and three people were hurt at a shopping center in Colorado.

2 days ago

Jackie Wattles, CNN

How to see the Christmas ‘cold moon’ — the last full moon of the year

The final full moon of 2023 will peer over the horizon on Monday, the night of Christmas, and reach its peak the following evening — offering a warm lunar glow during the cool holiday nights.

3 days ago

An Ocala Police Department vehicle is seen outside the Paddock Mall on Saturday. (Alan Youngblood, ...

Sarah Dewberry, CNN

Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting at a Florida mall

Police continue to search for the person suspected of opening fire inside an Ocala, Florida, mall, on Saturday, killing one person and wounding another on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

3 days ago

Bonnie Bedelia and Bruce Willis in 'Die Hard.' “A Christmas Story” star Peter Billingsley is ma...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

‘A Christmas Story’ star Peter Billingsley settles ‘Die Hard’ Christmas movie debate

“A Christmas Story” star Peter Billingsley is making a pretty good case on the long-standing debate about whether or not “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie.

3 days ago

Spirit Airlines apologized to a family after an unaccompanied 6-year-old child was placed on the wr...

Sarah Dewberry

Unaccompanied 6-year-old child put on wrong Spirit Airlines flight

An unaccompanied 6-year-old child flying on Spirit Airlines to visit his grandmother in Fort Myers, Florida, was instead put on a flight to Orlando.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Fishermen locate wrecked truck under bridge, driver still alive and officials call it a ‘miracle’