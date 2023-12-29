On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Chinese spy balloon used US internet provider to communicate its location

Dec 29, 2023, 2:41 PM

The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolin...

The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Feb. 4, 2023. (Chad Fish/AP)

(Chad Fish/AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KATIE BO LILLIS, CNN


CNN

(CNN)  US intelligence agencies found that the Chinese surveillance balloon that transited the United States in early 2023 used an American internet service provider to send short, periodic transmissions of data related to navigation and location back to China, according to a US official.

This connection was one of the ways that the US was able to track its location and gather information on the balloon as it transited the United States, the source said.

CNN was not able to identify the internet service provider. CNN has previously reported that officials said the balloon was capable of communicating with Beijing as it traveled across the US.

NBC News first reported that the balloon used a US network to communicate with Beijing.

The network connection was not used to transmit intelligence back to China, according to the official. The balloon stored that information for later, including imagery and other data, which the US has since been able to study after shooting it down in February.

The FBI and the Director of the Office of National Intelligence declined to comment. CNN has reached out to the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

China has continued to maintain that the balloon was a weather balloon that blew off course.

The US assessed at the time that the spy balloon was part of an extensive surveillance program run by the Chinese military, CNN has previously reported. The balloon fleet had conducted at least two dozen missions over at least five continents in recent years, according to US officials.

The US intelligence community believes that Chinese Communist Party leaders did not intend for the balloon to cross over the United States, and even reprimanded the operators of the surveillance program over the incident, CNN previously reported.

President Joe Biden indicated in June that Chinese leader Xi Jinping was caught off guard by the balloon’s whereabouts, telling guests at a political fundraiser that Xi “got very upset” after the US shot down the balloon because “he didn’t know it was there.” He then compared Xi to “dictators” who become embarrassed when they don’t know what’s going on.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Firefighters respond after a building was damaged following a Russian attack in Kyiv on December 29...

Victoria Butenko, Maria Kostenko, Mariya Knight, Svitlana Vlasova and Christian Edwards, CNN

Russia unleashes biggest air attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

Russia has launched the biggest air attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion.

5 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Capitol is seen on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The US State Department announced a $250...

Oren Liebermann, Natasha Bertrand and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Biden administration announces $250 million Ukraine military assistance package

The US State Department announced a $250 million Ukraine military aid package on Wednesday, the last such package the US will provide to Ukraine until Congress approves the Biden administration’s funding requests.

2 days ago

Lee Sun-kyun attends the 2023 New York Asian Film Festival Opening Night at Walter Reade Theater on...

Associated Press

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ found dead

South Korean police say actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite” has been found dead.

3 days ago

Alexey Navalny is seen at the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov, May 17, 2022. (Evgenia Novozh...

Katharina Krebs and Christian Edwards, CNN

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny located at Siberian penal colony two weeks after disappearance

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has been located at a penal colony in Siberia, his team said Monday, two weeks after they lost contact with him.

3 days ago

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunda...

Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

At least 68 killed in central Gaza in airstrike, adding to weekend’s bloodshed

At least 68 people were killed by an Israeli strike in central Gaza, health officials said Sunday, while the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 15.

5 days ago

Pope Francis blesses a family as he presides over Christmas eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica at th...

Associated Press

Pope says ‘our hearts are in Bethlehem’ as he presides over the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s

Recalling Jesus’ birth in a stable in Bethlehem, Pope Francis in a Christmas Eve homily said that “the clash of arms even today" prevents Jesus “from finding room in the world.”

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Chinese spy balloon used US internet provider to communicate its location