Shopping on New Year’s Day 2024? From Costco to Walmart, see what stores are open and closed

Dec 30, 2023, 7:03 AM | Updated: 3:28 pm

FILE - A customer browses televisions at a Best Buy store on Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. If you're planning on grabbing groceries or doing some other shopping this New Year's Day, it's wise to double check stores' hours.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New Year is almost upon us. And as the world prepares to ring in 2024, many are winding down from the holidays and getting back into their regular routines — give or take some fresh resolutions.

If you’re planning on grabbing groceries or doing some other shopping to kick off the new year, it’s wise to double check stores’ hours. While more businesses typically stay open on New Year’s Day compared to Christmas Day, a handful of chains still cut back on hours or shut their doors to commemorate the holiday. Some also close up shop early for New Year’s Eve.

Operations can vary on location. When in doubt, call ahead or check hours of stores in your neighborhood online.

Here’s a rundown of major store hours and which businesses are open and closed in the U.S. this New Year’s Day.

IS WALMART OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Walmart is open with normal hours on New Year’s Day.

IS TARGET OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Target is open with regular operating hours on New Year’s Day.

IS COSTCO OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

All Costco warehouses in the U.S. are closed on New Year’s Day.

IS CVS OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Many CVS Pharmacy locations will operate with normal hours on New Year’s, but some non-24 locations may have reduced hours. You can call ahead or double check local hours online.

IS WALGREENS OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Walgreens will be open with regular hours on New Year’s Day, but pharmacy hours can vary by location. It’s best to check ahead online.

IS STARBUCKS OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Many Starbucks locations will be open on New Year’s Day, but hours can vary — with the coffee company noting that “stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs” throughout the holiday season. It’s best to check ahead online.

WHAT OTHER STORES ARE OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Here’s a list of other grocery, convenience and retail chains that are open on New Year’s Day:

1. Albertsons: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy openings may vary.

2. Home Depot: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3. IKEA: Stores are open with regular hours.

4. Jewel-Osco: Stores will be open, but most pharmacies will be closed.

5. Kroger: Stores will be open with regular hours.

6. Lowe’s: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7. Macy’s: Stores are open with regular hours, which may vary by location.

8. Meijer: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

9. Rite Aid: Stores are open with regular hours.

10. Safeway: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy hours may vary.

11. Sheetz: Stores are open with regular hours (24/7).

12. 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24/7 (including on New Year’s Day), but some locations’ hours can vary.

WHAT STORES ARE CLOSED ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

In addition to Costco, here are some other stores that close their doors for New Year’s Day:

1. ALDI: Stores are closed.

2. Sam’s Club: Stores are closed.

3. Trader Joe’s: Stores are closed.

 

