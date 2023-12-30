On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Revelers set to pack into Times Square for annual New Year’s Eve ball drop

Dec 30, 2023, 1:53 PM

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 30: A view of the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball during the New Y...

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 30: A view of the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball during the New Year's Eve 2024 Ball Test on December 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The confetti has been tested for airiness. The giant numerals – 2 0 2 4 – are in place. And the luminous ball, bedazzled with 2,688 crystal triangles, is fixed to the pole from which it makes its 60-second descent at 11:59 p.m.

With throngs of revelers set to usher in the new year under the bright lights of Times Square, officials and organizers say they are prepared to welcome the crowds and ensure their safety.

At a security briefing Friday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said there were “no specific threats” to the annual New Year’s Eve bash, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to the heart of midtown Manhattan on Sunday.

The celebrity-filled event will include live performances from Flo Rida, Megan Thee Stallion, LL Cool J as well as televised appearances from Cardi B and others. Organizers said in-person attendance is expected to return to pre-COVID levels, even as foot traffic around Times Square remains down slightly since the pandemic.

Amid near-daily protests in New York sparked by fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza, police said they would expand the security perimeter around the party, creating a “buffer zone” that will allow them to head off potential demonstrations.

Pro-Palestinian marches have disrupted recent events in New York, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the ceremonial lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

“We will be out here with our canines, on horseback, our helicopters, our boats,” Adams said. Officials will also monitor protests with drones, he said. “But as we saw last year, after having no specific threats, we get a threat.”

During last year’s New Year’s Eve party, a machete-wielding man attacked three police officers a few blocks from Times Square.

On Saturday, as organizers practiced raising and lowering the iconic ball, Times Square Alliance President Tom Harris said he was confident the painstaking preparations would contribute to a seamless night.

“The star of the show just had a dress rehearsal and performed marvelously,” he said. “I’m confident that everything is going to go fantastic in Times Square tomorrow night.”

His advice for those planning to attend the countdown: “Come early.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ...

Bernard McGhee

The year in review: Influential people who died in 2023

Yevgeny Prigozhin rose from being an ex-con and hot dog vendor to winning lucrative Kremlin contracts and heading a formidable mercenary army. But it all came to a sudden end when the private plane carrying him and others mysteriously exploded over Russia.

28 minutes ago

Firefighters say an 11-year-old girl's awareness likely saved her family from an early morning hous...

Rebekka Schramm

11-year-old Georgia girl alerts family to house fire, likely saving lives

Eleven-year-old Autumn Hampton hadn’t been able to sleep because she wasn’t feeling well, she said. Suddenly, at about 4:30 a.m. on Friday, she smelled something strange — and she heard something, too.

5 hours ago

outside of the courthouse...

KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

Judge allows lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s broad abortion ban to move forward

An Idaho judge has denied a request by the state's top legal chief to throw out a lawsuit seeking to clarify the exemptions tucked inside the state's broad abortion ban. Instead, 4th District Judge Jason Scott on Friday narrowed the case

20 hours ago

Sen. Mike Lee objects to House impeachment managers using a telephone call Lee reportedly fielded f...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Lee says 14th Amendment doesn’t apply to president and Trump should stay on ballot

Utah Sen. Mike Lee took issue with the recent decision by Maine's secretary of state to bar former President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot, arguing that a provision of the 14th Amendment doesn't apply to the president.

20 hours ago

emergency lights...

Associated Press

A 14-year-old boy is arrested on suspicion of killing parents, wounding sister in California attack

A 14-year-old California boy who told police an intruder attacked his family has been arrested on suspicion of killing his parents and severely wounding his 11-year-old sister

21 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Pierce Brosnan attends Netflix's Special Screening of "The Out-L...

MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area

Pierce Brosnan was charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Revelers set to pack into Times Square for annual New Year’s Eve ball drop