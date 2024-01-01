On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

US helicopters sink Houthi boats in Red Sea, killing crews

Dec 31, 2023, 8:29 PM

FILE - The White House said Sunday it is not seeking a wider conflict in the Middle East after US...

FILE - The White House said Sunday it is not seeking a wider conflict in the Middle East after US helicopters sank three Houthi boats in the Red Sea after coming under fire. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN LIPTAK AND NIKKI CARVAJAL, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — The White House said Sunday it is not seeking a wider conflict in the Middle East after US helicopters sank three Houthi boats in the Red Sea after coming under fire.

The helicopters sank the boats and killed those aboard, marking the first time since tensions broke out earlier this year that the US has killed members of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebel group, which has been targeting commercial and merchant vessels in the Red Sea.

The US has avoided directly striking the group inside Yemen as it seeks to avoid escalating the crisis further. But a National Security Council spokesman said Sunday that the US would continue acting in self-defense.

“We don’t seek a conflict wider in the region and we’re not looking for a conflict with the Houthis. The best outcome here would be for the Houthis to stop these attacks, as we have made clear over and over again,” John Kirby said on ABC News.

Four small boats originating from “Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen” attacked the Maersk Hangzhou on Saturday with small arms and attempted to board the merchant vessel, according to a statement from US Central Command, which added that a security team on board had returned fire.

CENTCOM said helicopters from the USS Eisenhower and Gravely responded to the Maersk Hangzhou’s distress call, the second in less than 24 hours, and were fired on by the Houthi boats.

“The U.S. Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats, and killing the crews. The fourth boat fled the area,” the statement said, adding that there was “no damage to U.S. personnel or equipment.”

Comment on the Houthi boats incident

CNN has reached out to Maersk for comment on the incident.

The Houthis have launched dozens of attacks on commercial vessels since Oct. 7, saying they are acting in solidarity with Hamas amid the group’s war with Israel.

The US has deployed warships to the Red Sea and last month launched Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational maritime coalition, to beef up security in the critical global shipping lane.

While President Joe Biden has authorized strikes on other Iranian proxy groups that have attacked American troops in Iraq and Syria, he has stopped short of striking the Houthis in Yemen.

“We’ve got significant national security interests in the region just on our own … and we’re going to put the kind of forces we need in the region to protect those interests and we’re going to act in self-defense going forward,” Kirby said.

Asked about the prospect of a preemptive strike in the region, Kirby reiterated the White House stance.

“We’re not ruling anything in or out, but we have made it clear publicly to the Houthis and privately to our allies and partners in the region we take these threats seriously, and we’re going to make the right decisions going forward,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

handcuffs...

Melissa Alonso and Christine Sever, CNN

A Colorado mother wanted for killing 2 of her children arrested in the United Kingdom, police say

A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her children and attempting to kill a third has been arrested in the United Kingdom, according to local police.

3 hours ago

Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, during the New Year's Eve cele...

Associated Press

New Year’s Eve celebrations roll across Asia, but wars cast a shadow on 2024

Revelers across Asia celebrated the countdown to midnight on New Year's Eve with fireworks and brightly lit signs — offering a hopeful start to 2024 for some, even as the globe's ongoing conflicts raised security concerns and let to muted or even cancelled festivities.

6 hours ago

Queen Margrethe II gives a New Year's speech and announces her abdication from Christian IX's Palac...

AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN

Danish Queen Margrethe announces surprise abdication after 52 years on the throne

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has announced she will abdicate her role on January 14, 2024 after a reign lasting more than five decades.

9 hours ago

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a s...

Hyung-Jin Kim, Associated Press

North Korea’s Kim vows to launch 3 more spy satellites and produce more nuclear materials in 2024

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his country will launch three additional military spy satellites and produce more nuclear fissile materials.

10 hours ago

FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ...

Bernard McGhee

The year in review: Influential people who died in 2023

Yevgeny Prigozhin rose from being an ex-con and hot dog vendor to winning lucrative Kremlin contracts and heading a formidable mercenary army. But it all came to a sudden end when the private plane carrying him and others mysteriously exploded over Russia.

1 day ago

In this photo taken from video released by Russia Emergency Situations Ministry telegram channel on...

Radina Gigova, Darya Tarasova, Mariya Knight, Maria Kostenko, Tim Lister and Xiaofei Xu, CNN

Ukrainian shelling kills 18 Russian civilians, a day after Moscow launched major aerial assault

At least 18 people, including two children, were killed in Ukrainian shelling on the Russian city of Belgorod on Saturday, Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said Saturday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

US helicopters sink Houthi boats in Red Sea, killing crews