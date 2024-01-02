Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan’s Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
A series of powerful earthquakes has hit western Japan, leaving at least 55 people dead and damaging thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats.
Israel will begin pulling thousands of soldiers out of Gaza this week in preparation for a new phase of the conflict, the military announced Monday, though a top official warned that he expected the fighting to continue throughout the year.
A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck western Japan on Monday afternoon, triggering tsunami alerts as far away as eastern Russia and prompting a warning for residents to evacuate.
The White House said Sunday it is not seeking a wider conflict in the Middle East after US helicopters sank three Houthi boats in the Red Sea after coming under fire.
A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her children and attempting to kill a third has been arrested in the United Kingdom, according to local police.
Revelers across Asia celebrated the countdown to midnight on New Year's Eve with fireworks and brightly lit signs — offering a hopeful start to 2024 for some, even as the globe's ongoing conflicts raised security concerns and let to muted or even cancelled festivities.
