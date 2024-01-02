On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise endorses Trump for president

Jan 2, 2024, 10:57 AM

U.S. U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks during a news conference after a w...

U.S. U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks during a news conference after a weekly Republican conference meeting in the U.S. Capitol Building on November 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. During the news conference House Republican leadership spoke to reporters about a range of topics including the upcoming vote on a continuing resolution to fund the government through early 2024. (Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images)

(Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KATE SULLIVAN, CNN


CNN

(CNN)House Majority Leader Steve Scalise on Tuesday became the latest member of Republican leadership to endorse former President Donald Trump in his latest bid for the White House.

Scalise’s announcement comes less than two weeks before the Iowa caucuses kick off voting in the Republican presidential primary. All of House GOP leadership, except for House majority whip Tom Emmer, has now thrown their support behind Trump.

“I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024, and I look forward to working with President Trump and a Republican House and Senate to fight for those families who are struggling under the weight of Biden’s failed policies,” Scalise posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trump thanked Scalise on his social media website Truth Social and said it was a “great honor” to have his endorsement. “I will not let you, or our Country, down!” Trump wrote.

The former president continues to lead the Republican presidential primary field by around 40 percentage points in nationwide polling, according to the latest update to the CNN Poll of Polls, ahead of his chief rivals Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Trump’s commanding lead comes as he is a defendant in multiple criminal trials and faces 91 charges against him across four separate cases. He’s been juggling campaigning in early voting states with his legal obligations as a defendant. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

