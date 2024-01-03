On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Japan coast guard plane not cleared for takeoff before deadly runway crash

Jan 3, 2024, 4:43 PM | Updated: 4:46 pm

The burnt-out Japan Airlines plane is pictured at Haneda airport on Wednesday. (Kyodo News, AP)...

The burnt-out Japan Airlines plane is pictured at Haneda airport on Wednesday. (Kyodo News, AP)

(Kyodo News, AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY EMI JOZUKA AND PETE MUNTEAN, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A Japanese coast guard aircraft which collided with a passenger plane at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport was instructed only to “taxi to holding point” and had not been cleared for takeoff, an official transcript of air traffic control communications released Wednesday suggests.

The fatal accident saw Japan Airlines flight 516 crash into the coast guard aircraft after touching down on the runway on Tuesday, causing it to erupt into a terrifying fireball.

All 379 people on the Japan Airlines (JAL) plane were safely evacuated. Five of the six crew members on the smaller coast guard aircraft died, according to Japanese transport minister Tetsuo Saito.

Saito on Wednesday released the transcript of more than four minutes of communications between air traffic controllers and the two planes immediately before the accident, which indicates the Japan Airlines flight had been given permission to land but does not show clear takeoff approval for the coast guard aircraft.

Other factors

In a further development, publicly available records appeared to suggest that out-of-service warning lights – designed to stop pilots from erroneously taxiing onto the runway – could have been another factor in the crash.

Air traffic control gave the JAL passenger plane permission to land on runway 34R at 5:43:26 p.m. local time (3:43:26 a.m. ET), according to the transcript.

However, the transcript does not show clear takeoff approval for the coast guard aircraft, instead telling it to “taxi to holding point” at 5:45:11 p.m. (3:45:11 a.m. ET). The crew of the coast guard plane confirmed the instruction seconds later, according to the transcript.

About two minutes later, the JAL flight collided with the coast guard plane on the runway, according to the timestamp on airport surveillance video.

Transport Secretary Saito told reporters Wednesday that the incident is “still being investigated” and the next step will be to listen to the audio recording of the conversation between the coast guard pilot and flight control tower.

He added that the transport ministry is taking every precaution to prevent such an accident from occurring again.

In a briefing following Saito’s press conference, officials from the Japan Transportation Safety Board (JTSB) said they had retrieved the flight and voice recorders of the coast guard aircraft. However, they added that they were still looking for those of the JAL plane.

Runway lights

Another factor that could potentially be probed as part of the investigation into Tuesday’s collision is that the runway lights — known as runway stop bar lights and designed to stop pilots from erroneously taxiing onto the runway — may have been out of service, according to publicly available records.

A bulletin to pilots said stop bar lighting is “unserviceable” from taxiways C1 to C14, which includes the taxiway where Haneda tower controllers told the coast guard flight to hold and await takeoff clearance. The notice — or NOTAM — was first publicly posted on December 25, 2023, and remains active.

A JTBS official told reporters that the air traffic controller cleared the JAL plane to land on runway 34R and instructed the coast guard aircraft “to hold point.”

The release of the transcript comes after Japan Airlines said in a statement late Tuesday that its crew had been cleared to land by air traffic control prior to the collision.

Audio from LiveATC.net appears to detail the crew reading back a clearance order for runway 34, saying “cleared to land 34 right.”

Full cooperation

Japan Airlines has pledged its full cooperation in the investigation to determine responsibility for the deadly crash.

Passengers who were onboard the Japan Airlines plane, an Airbus A350, as well as witnesses to the collision have described terror giving way to relief as it became clear everyone onboard survived.

Incredibly, Japan Airlines said only one person on board its plane received bruises, but 13 “requested medical consultation due to physical discomfort.”

Runway incursions, as incidents of this type are classed, are “rare but can be catastrophic,” according to Graham Braithwaite, professor of safety and accident investigation at the UK’s Cranfield University.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in January 2020. Mandatory Credit: Press Office of Iranian S...

 Mostafa Salem, Abbas Al Lawati and Rob Picheta, CNN

At least 103 killed in blasts near Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani’s grave

At least 103 people were killed Wednesday and 141 injured in the Iranian city of Kerman after twin blasts near the burial site of slain military commander Qasem Soleimani.

7 hours ago

Bystanders look at damages somewhere near Noto town in the Noto peninsula facing the Sea of Japan, ...

Hiro Komae, Richard Colombo and Yuri Kageyama

Rescuers race against time in search for survivors in Japan after powerful quakes leave 73 dead

A series of powerful earthquakes has hit western Japan, leaving at least 73 people dead. Rescue efforts continued Wednesday to get out those trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

20 hours ago

WAJIMA, JAPAN - JANUARY 02: Houses damaged by the earthquake are seen on January 02, 2024 in Wajima...

Hiro Komae and Yuri Kageyama

Powerful earthquakes leave at least 55 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast

A series of powerful earthquakes has hit western Japan, leaving at least 55 people dead and damaging thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats.

1 day ago

A Japan Airlines plane is on fire on the runway of Haneda airport on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 in Tokyo...

Foster Klug and Mari Yamaguchi

Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan’s Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely

A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft have collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport and burst into flames.

1 day ago

Israeli soldiers organize tank shells after returning from the Gaza Strip on January 1, at Israel's...

Michael Rosenblatt, Alex Stambaugh and Amir Tal, CNN

Israel to withdraw some troops from Gaza but expects fighting will continue through 2024

Israel will begin pulling thousands of soldiers out of Gaza this week in preparation for a new phase of the conflict, the military announced Monday, though a top official warned that he expected the fighting to continue throughout the year.

2 days ago

Roads in the Japanese city of Wajima were damaged in Monday's earthquake. (Yusuke Fukuhara/The Yomi...

Emiko Jozuka, Hanako Montgomery and Alex Stambaugh

Massive earthquake hits western Japan, triggering tsunami warnings

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck western Japan on Monday afternoon, triggering tsunami alerts as far away as eastern Russia and prompting a warning for residents to evacuate.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Japan coast guard plane not cleared for takeoff before deadly runway crash