On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Pepsi pulled from supermarket shelves in Europe over price increases

Jan 4, 2024, 11:43 AM

A Carrefour supermarket in Montesson near Paris on September 13, 2023. Carrefour has been critical ...

A Carrefour supermarket in Montesson near Paris on September 13, 2023. Carrefour has been critical of price increases by consumer goods companies. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

CNN's Profile Picture

BY HANNA ZIADY, CNN


CNN

London (CNN) — Carrefour, one of France’s biggest supermarket chains, will stop selling PepsiCo products because they have become too expensive, in the latest clash between retailers and their suppliers over prices.

Stores in France will display a note alongside Pepsi, 7up and Lay’s chips, among other products, that reads: “We are no longer selling this brand due to unacceptable price increases. We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” CNN affiliate BFM-TV reported.

CNN has contacted Carrefour and PepsiCo (PEP) for comment.

BFM-TV reported Thursday that Carrefour would pull PepsiCo products from stores in Italy, Spain, and Belgium, as well.

The move marks an escalation in Carrefour’s attempts to pressure some of the world’s biggest consumer goods companies to cut their prices after hiking them over the past two years in response to soaring energy, commodity, and labor costs.

Reuters reported in September that the supermarket chain had started a “shrinkflation” campaign — slapping warnings on products ranging from Lindt chocolates to Lipton Ice Tea advising customers that they had shrunk in size, but still cost more, even though raw material costs had eased.

Carrefour CEO Alexandre Bompard has repeatedly said consumer goods companies are not cooperating in efforts to cut the price of thousands of staples, despite a fall in the cost of raw materials, according to Reuters.

But PepsiCo CEO Ramon L. Laguarta said on an earnings call in October that the company anticipated “higher inflation” in its business, which would keep prices elevated this year.

Preliminary data published Thursday showed inflation in France ticked up to 4.1% in December, from 3.9% in November. Food inflation fell from 7.7% to 7.1%, the country’s statistics agency said.

Nestlé, Unilever (UL), Coca-Cola (KO) and Procter & Gamble (PG) have all hiked prices on their products over the past two years, passing on increases in their own costs to shoppers.

That has led to some tense negotiations between retailers and consumer goods giants — and in some cases disputes that have seen branded products pulled from shelves for short periods.

During negotiations in 2022, Kraft Heinz (KHC) stopped supplying some products, including ketchup and baked beans, to the biggest UK grocery retailer Tesco. At the time, Tesco described the company’s price increases as “unjustifiable.” Once the products were restored, price rises were withdrawn on Heinz’s most popular lines.

Steep price hikes have also driven shoppers to retailers’ own brands, known as private-label products. Carrefour’s Bompard said last February that the company would “significantly increase” the share of its private labels to reach 40% of sales over the next three years.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has b...

Nicholas Riccardi and Hannah Fingerhut

Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead

Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting Thursday at the city's high school.

4 hours ago

Man leaping over judges bench stand in coourtroom...

Associated Press

Nevada judge attacked by defendant during sentencing in courtroom, caught on video

A Nevada judge was attacked Wednesday by a defendant in a felony battery case who leaped over a defense table and the judge's bench, landing atop her and sparking a bloody brawl involving court officials and attorneys, officials and witnesses said.

17 hours ago

FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein, March...

Michael R. Sisak and David B. Caruso, The Associated Press

Unsealed court records offer new detail on old sex abuse allegations against Jeffrey Epstein

Amid great hype, a court began to release a new batch of previously secret court documents late Wednesday related to Jeffrey Epstein, the jet-setting financier who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

17 hours ago

(Rick Friedman, Photography/Corbis/Getty Images)...

Samantha Delouya, CNN

Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed

Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday.

19 hours ago

A Capitol Police officer warns off passersby as they respond to a bomb threat at the Mississippi St...

Rebecca Reynolds, Associated Press

FBI calls bomb threats that led to brief lockdowns and evacuations of some state capitols a hoax

A bomb threat emailed to officials in several states has briefly disrupted government affairs and prompted some state capitol evacuations, but no explosives have been found and federal officials quickly dismissed the threats as a hoax.

19 hours ago

This March 28, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epste...

Allison Morrow, Lauren del Valle and Samantha Delouya, CNN

Epstein-linked John Does are about to be named publicly. Here’s what we know

Newly unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein will begin to be released Wednesday.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Pepsi pulled from supermarket shelves in Europe over price increases