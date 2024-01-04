On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

A 17-year-old gunman killed a sixth-grader and wounded five people at an Iowa school. The shooter is also dead

Jan 4, 2024, 3:19 PM

Police respond to a shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, on Thursday. Mandatory Credit: An...

Police respond to a shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, on Thursday. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ANDY ROSE, DAKIN ANDONE AND EVAN PEREZ, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A 17-year-old gunman killed a sixth grade student and wounded five other people Thursday morning at Perry High School near Des Moines, Iowa, authorities said.

The five people wounded include four students and one school administrator, officials said.

The shooter was identified as Dylan Butler, who was also a student at the high school, according to Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of Criminal Investigation. Mortvedt said the shooter was located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the shooting within minutes and found several people at the high school suffering gunshot wounds, Mortvedt said.

An improvised explosive device was also found during a search of the school and rendered safe by authorities.

The gunman was armed with a pump-action shotgun and a small caliber handgun, and he had also made a number of social media posts around the time of the shooting, said Mortvedt, who did not offer more details on the contents of those posts.

Evidence suggests the shooter acted alone and authorities do not believe there are any additional threats.

“It all happened in the Perry High School, and it was before school started so there were not many students, and it’s our understanding that there was a breakfast program going on so there may have been students of different grades … in the school at that time,” Mortvedt said.

LIVE UPDATES: Shooting at high school in Perry, Iowa

The attack erupted on the first scheduled day of classes of the new semester, according to the district. It followed a year in which more than 80 school shootings – more than in any year since CNN began keeping track in 2008 – were recorded, and came as Republican presidential candidates crisscross the state, vying for voters’ support ahead of the Iowa caucuses this month.

Authorities responded within 7 minutes to a 7:37 a.m. call of an active shooter at the campus, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante had said earlier Thursday. “There was very few students and faculty in the building,” he said, noting classes had not yet begun.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed their agents had responded to the high school, as did the Iowa State Patrol, Sgt. Alex Dinkla told CNN, and police vehicles from multiple cities.

“We are assisting the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, who is the lead investigative agency,” the FBI said in a statement.

“Multiple law enforcement and medical staff are on site for a shooting at Perry High School,” according to an earlier post on the Dallas County Facebook page. “The site has been secured and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office will release more information as it becomes available.”

Perry is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines and has a population of about 8,000, according to the US Census Bureau. The Perry Community School District — comprised of the high school, a middle school and an elementary school — serves about 1,800 students, its website says.

Late Thursday morning, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expressed support for the community, its students, teachers and families, writing on X, “Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy.”

Former South Carolina governor and GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley similarly reacted, writing on the platform formerly known as Twitter, “No parent, student, or teacher should have to wake up and face news about a school shooting.”

“My heart aches for the victims of Perry, Iowa and the entire community,” Haley wrote on X.

Kris Brown, president of Brady United Against Gun Violence, a gun violence prevention organization, lamented the fact that gun violence plaguing the United States continues, saying in a statement, “New year, same horror.”

“2024 should not start this way for the students of Perry High School or any student in our nation,” Brown said, expressing support for the community. “This year – as with every year – we are resolved to end this deadly epidemic and free America from gun violence.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz, Betsy Klein, Holmes Lybrand and Asher Moskowitz contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

CORRECTS DAY OF DEATH TO JAN. 4 - FILE - Actress Glynis Johns is shown, Sept. 11, 1982. Johns, a To...

Associated Press

Glynis Johns, ‘Mary Poppins’ star who first sang Sondheim’s ‘Send in the Clowns,’ dies at 100

Glynis Johns, Tony Award-winning star of screen and stage has died at age 100.

1 hour ago

FILE - A Delta Airlines plane flies into Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Monday, ...

Hannah Schoenbaum, Associated Press

Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain midflight to SLC is to make first court appearance

A co-pilot accused of threatening to shoot his captain for proposing they divert their flight to get medical attention for a passenger is set to make his first federal court appearance.

2 hours ago

A view of the newly installed suicide prevention barrier on the Golden Gate Bridge on November 07, ...

Olga R. Rodriguez

It took decades, but San Francisco finally installs nets to stop suicides off Golden Gate Bridge

Suicide-prevention barriers at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge have been completed more than a decade after officials greenlighted a project to install stainless-steel mesh nets on both sides of the 1.7-mile bridge.

4 hours ago

This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's faci...

Associated Press

Two companies will attempt the first US moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago

Two private companies are hustling to get the U.S. back in the game, more than five decades after the Apollo program ended.

5 hours ago

A Carrefour supermarket in Montesson near Paris on September 13, 2023. Carrefour has been critical ...

Hanna Ziady, CNN

Pepsi pulled from supermarket shelves in Europe over price increases

Carrefour, one of France’s biggest supermarket chains, will stop selling PepsiCo products because they have become too expensive.

6 hours ago

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has b...

Nicholas Riccardi and Hannah Fingerhut

Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead

Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting Thursday at the city's high school.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

A 17-year-old gunman killed a sixth-grader and wounded five people at an Iowa school. The shooter is also dead