American Fork police identify couple found dead in home

AMERICAN FORK — Police have identified two people who were found dead Thursday morning in an American Fork home.

Officers responded to the home, located near 200 N. Main Street, after neighbors requested a welfare check. Neighbors said they had not seen the couple since late November.

Officers discovered two bodies inside the home that were at intermediate to advanced decomposition, making it difficult to determine what happened or who they were immediately.

“When our officers entered the home, they found signs inside that would lead them to believe that the deaths were suspicious,” said American Fork Police Chief Cameron Paul.

Police said included the fact that the bodies were in separate rooms and items appeared to be knocked off a table in one of the rooms. No weapons were located in the home that appeared to have been used in this incident.

On Friday, police identified the couple as Sally and Duane Francom, both 84. The married couple owned the home.

Police said a preliminary examination did not reveal any observable indications of traumatic injury to either person. “However, the (Utah Office of the Medical Examiner) is still conducting its investigation and a final report is not expected to be completed for several weeks, if not months.”

Officers wanted to emphasize that they do not suspect any involvement or foul play by anyone outside the home. “Regarding this incident, the community is safe,” police said in a statement.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and is expected to remain open for several weeks. They asked anyone with information regarding Sally and Duane Francom that may be pertinent to the investigation to contact them at 801-763-3020.