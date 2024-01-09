On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, leaves at least 11 injured

Jan 8, 2024, 5:29 PM | Updated: 5:32 pm

First responders are seen at the site of an explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas. (KTVT)...

First responders are seen at the site of an explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas. (KTVT)

(KTVT)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JOE SUTTON, CNN


CNN

(CNN) An explosion in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday left multiple people injured and large pieces of a building littering the road in the heart of the city’s downtown area.

At least 11 people were injured in the blast that happened at the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel, according to Craig Trojacek, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Fire Department. One person was unaccounted for, he said. The hotel is located near both city hall and the city’s convention center.

A spokesperson for MedStar, which provides emergency medical services and operates ambulances in the area, told reporters there was one person with critical injuries, two were in serious condition and others had minor injuries.

There was a gas smell in the area but Trojacek said they have not confirmed a gas leak led to the explosion or whether the odor was a result of something damaged in the blast. He said there were reports the explosion may have happened in a restaurant where some construction was underway, but “we’re not 100% sure that that’s where it actually started.”

A woman at The Ashton Hotel, which is about a block away from the blast, said it sounded like a huge firework went off.

“We heard the noise,” Cheila Sanchez told CNN. “It moved the hotel. I was like, ‘Whoa, what happened?’ Just heard this loud ‘boom!’ I didn’t know exactly what happened.”,

Sanchez said she thinks she heard the explosion around 3:20 p.m. local time.

“It sounded like a firework, but it was louder,” Sanchez said. “There was only one boom.”

An image from CNN affiliate WFAA shows debris in the street outside the building. It appeared sections of the building’s façade had been ripped off in the blast.

Fort Worth Chief Communications Officer Reyne Telles told CNN, “There was an explosion in downtown” and “there was a plume of smoke seen higher than the high rises.”

There is debris scattered in the area of city hall, according to Telles.

“We are currently working a Major Incident. Please avoid the downtown area,” the Fort Worth Police Department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “PIOs are on scene. We will share more details as soon as we can confirm more information.”

Another witness reported seeing people coming out of the hotel with bloody faces and seeing people on gurneys following the explosion, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Witnesses told the paper they had family members in the hotel, and that they were injured.

Barbara Jacobs, 58, told the newspaper she normally walks past the building on her way home to an apartment building nearby but “something told her not to.”

“When I heard the boom I was in the middle of the street,” she told the paper. “To see it firsthand, oh my God, it was the scariest thing I ever seen.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Sarah Dewberry contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-990ER flight 337 from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., lands at Portland Intern...

Claire Rush and David Koenig

United Airlines found loose bolts, other issues on a key part of grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners

United Airlines said Monday it found loose bolts and other “installation issues” on a part of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jets that were inspected after a mid-flight blowout on a similar Alaska Airlines jet on Friday.

5 hours ago

A man plows a snow covered driveway, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Derry, N.H. Some areas of New England...

Associated Press

A strong winter storm bears down on a large swath of the US midsection

A “highly impactful” winter storm is expected to dump as much as a foot of snow Monday across the country's midsection, where blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect.

6 hours ago

The NTSB released this image of the aircraft from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.(National Transportat...

Paradise Afshar, Elizabeth Wolfe, Gregory Wallace and Pete Muntean, CNN

Missing part of Alaska Airlines plane is found in Portland, Oregon, NTSB says, as new details emerge about the aircraft

Federal officials examining the horrifying midflight blowout of part of an Alaska Airlines aircraft’s fuselage said the lost piece has been found – a key detail in the investigation of what happened during the plane’s “explosive decompression,” as certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft are now grounded nationwide.

8 hours ago

Nicholas Rossi in a wheelchair...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Nicholas Rossi, accused of faking his death to avoid rape charges, is booked in Utah, extradited from Scotland

Fugitive Nicholas Rossi, who is facing a pair of rape charges in Utah and who authorities say faked his own death to avoid prosecution, is back in the Beehive State.

9 hours ago

CORRECTS GERWIG'S CREDIT TO DIRECTOR AND CO-WRITER - This image released by CBS shows director and ...

JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

‘Oppenheimer’ dominates Golden Globes, ‘Poor Things’ upsets ‘Barbie’ in comedy

"Oppenheimer has dominated the Golden Globe Awards, taking home the night's top honor. Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things" has won best comedy or musical at the 81st Golden Globes, an upset victory over the category favorite, "Barbie."

10 hours ago

In this image from video provided by the Clark County District Court, a defendant identified by cou...

Associated Press

Defendant who attacked judge in wild courtroom video will face her again in Las Vegas

A defendant whose attack on a judge was captured in a wild courtroom video is scheduled to appear before her again.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, leaves at least 11 injured