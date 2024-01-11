One in 78 US audio streams was a Taylor Swift song in 2023, data shows

New York (CNN) — Taylor Swift practically owned 2023. But an end-of-year report from Luminate, an entertainment data firm, puts into numbers just how much the singer dominated the US music industry.

One in every 78 US audio streams was a Taylor Swift song in 2023, according to Luminate. The data company reported 1.2 trillion on-demand US audio streams in 2023, up 12.7% from the year prior.

In 2023, Swift released two re-recorded albums: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” The deluxe “Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)” album came out in 2023, following the album’s original release the year prior.

Spotify crowned Swift its top artist last year with more than 26.1 billion global streams in Wrapped, the streamer’s annual collection of individual user listening habits. Her 2022 album “Midnights” was the second most-streamed album of the year, following Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

Her music, propelled by the star’s business acumen, led her to wield massive economic power last year (and be named Time magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year).

In October, the superstar became a billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on just her music and performance.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” had the highest-grossing concert film domestically for an opening weekend, according to AMC. It has raked in almost $180 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.

Her Eras tour became the first tour ever to cross the billion-dollar gross mark, according to Pollstar Boxoffice reports. Over eight months, Pollstar said, Swift sold 4.3 million tickets at an average price of $238.95 each.

– CNN’s Krystal Hur, Bryan Mena and Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.

