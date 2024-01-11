Breaking News:
Fox town hall with Trump draws more TV viewers than debate between Haley and DeSantis

Jan 11, 2024, 3:33 PM

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 20...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Coralville, Iowa. Trump is pushing his supporters to deliver a blowout win in the Iowa caucuses one month away. Unlike his first time in the caucuses, Trump’s campaign is now run by Iowa veterans who are not just locking in caucus commitments but building a formidable organization to try to lock in his lead. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Television viewers were more interested in watching a Donald Trump town hall than the first head-to-head debate between Republican challengers Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

The live town hall, which aired on Fox News Channel in prime time on Wednesday, was watched by 4.3 million viewers, the Nielsen company said. The CNN debate, which aired live at the same time, was seen by just under 2.6 million, per Nielsen.

Fox said the Trump campaign demanded that the town hall go head-to-head on TV against CNN’s debate at 9 p.m. Eastern, as a condition to the former president’s appearance. Trump has not participated in any of the organized debates of GOP 2024 presidential candidates.

Trump, Haley and DeSantis qualify for CNN Iowa debate

Both events took place in Des Moines, Iowa, in advance of Monday’s Iowa presidential caucuses.

Fox said Trump’s town hall got an additional 1.4 million viewers when reruns were aired at midnight Eastern time and in the middle of the night.

Since Fox News routinely has more viewers than CNN, Wednesday’s ratings victory wasn’t a surprise. The former president has also consistently beaten his GOP rivals by wide margins in public opinion polls.

