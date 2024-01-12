Little Cottonwood Canyon will close Friday morning for avalanche mitigation

ALTA, Salt Lake County — Utah Department of Transportation will be closing off state Route 210 due to avalanche mitigation Friday morning.

According to UDOT, uphill traffic will be closed at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon at 12:30 a.m., while downhill traffic will be closed at 1 a.m. at Snowbird Entry 1.

The Town of Alta said it will be interlodging at 1 a.m.

UDOT said the canyon will reopen at approximately 8:30 a.m.