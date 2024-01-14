Breaking News:
Jill Biden to visit Utah for a quick one day visit

Jan 15, 2024, 1:17 PM

First lady Jill Biden visits Glendale Middle School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Bi...

First lady Jill Biden visits Glendale Middle School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Biden visited the school to thank teachers for their diligence and hard work during the pandemic. (Deseret News, Laura Seitz)

(Deseret News, Laura Seitz)

Deseret News's Profile Picture

BY SUZANNE BATES, DESERET NEWS


SALT LAKE CITY — First lady Jill Biden plans to be in Utah for a quick, one-day visit this week, where she will meet with teachers and raise money for her husband’s presidential campaign.

President Joe Biden is hoping to win a second term later this year, but polls show he is lagging behind in head-to-head contests against several of the Republican candidates, including frontrunner Donald Trump. Biden kicked off his reelection bid earlier this month with a speech at Valley Forge in Pennsylvania, where he said the 2024 presidential election was about the “sacred cause” of democracy.

This week, Jill Biden is heading out on the campaign trail on behalf of her husband with fundraising and official events in various California and Ohio cities after her stop in Utah.

After arriving at the Salt Lake City airport Tuesday afternoon, Jill Biden, a former teacher and college professor, will visit Hunter High School in West Valley City with Utah first lady Abby Cox and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to “celebrate educators and highlight the importance of educator wellness,” according to a press release announcing her visit.

On Tuesday evening, Biden will be in Park City, where she will speak to supporters of President Biden at two different events for the Biden Victory Fund.

Jill Biden will leave Utah Tuesday night, heading to California, where she has events planned in San Francisco, Burbank, Santa Rosa, and Healdsburg. She then will head to the Midwest for events in Ohio.

President Biden visited Utah and other western states in August last year. Ahead of his visit a Provo man was shot and killed by FBI agents after making violent threats against the president and allegedly brandishing a firearm.

During Biden’s August visit, he also attended fundraisers in Park City, met with Gov. Spencer Cox and spoke to veterans.

