The Utah Food Bank celebrates 20 years of donating to seniors on MLK Day

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of Salt Lake City employees and Youth City Government members spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day giving back at the Utah Food Bank.

The Utah Food Bank had its 20th successful year full of sorting and distributing food bags to seniors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

“This morning, we will remember Dr. Martin Luther King, a gentleman who has set a pace for us, who has created opportunities for us that we would not have had he not been determined to make life better for himself and those around him and that’s the goal that I would give you today as your challenge,” said Ginette Bott, President and CEO Utah Food Bank.

According to the food bank, over 310,000 people are struggling with food insecurities every day in Utah, and 1 in 10 of them are children.

“This year, Youth City Government is thrilled to announce that we have raised more than our initial goal for our fundraiser and have increased our goal to continue raising funds this year,” said Laynee Ha, a Youth City Government member.

The Youth City Government said it not only wanted to remember Dr. King’s legacy but to live up to it every day.

“Being here today with the Utah Food Bank isn’t just about providing meals; it’s a reflection of Dr. King’s action; he envisioned a world where communities are united to support and uplift each other, a world where compassion leads to action,” said a Youth City Government member.

Youth City Government members say the actions by volunteers will help feed Utahns in need throughout the state.

“Gathering like this once a year isn’t a triumph in itself; instead, let’s confront the discomfort of sustained action and accountability; we should know that our small acts of kindness should evolve into disruptive challenges, the true building blocks of a more compassionate and just society,” the Youth City Government member said.

According to the Utah Food Bank, the demand and requests continue to rise throughout the state. You can go to the food bank’s website if you wish to give or want to support the organization.