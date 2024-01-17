Nicholas Rossi makes his first Utah court appearance since extradition

PROVO — Nicholas Rossi caused confusion during his first virtual hearing on Tuesday by insisting he was not who authorities say he is.

In the hearing, Judge Denise Porter of Utah’s Fourth District Court asked Rossi through a video call to confirm who he was and his birthday.

“M’lady, my name is Arthur Knight, my date of birth is the 22 of the 11th, 1996,” Rossi said.

Porter was initially confused by the answer, thinking the court had the wrong defendant for the hearing, realizing that Arthur Knight was one of Rossi’s aliases.

“Is it July 11, 1987?” Porter asked about Rossi’s birthdate.

“No, my lady. It’s 22nd of November 1996,” Rossi answered.

It wasn’t until someone representing the State of Utah stepped in to explain the case to Porter that Rossi was extradited and has not admitted to his identity.

“Objection, m’lady!” Rossi responded. “That is complete hearsay, and I would ask that your ladyship and prosecution show cause for why I am…”

Porter began to talk over Rossi and announced a detention hearing for Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. and ordered him not to contact the alleged victim. Porter also ordered Rossi to be fingerprinted and photographed.

Rossi is facing two rape charges in Utah and faked his own death in 2020 to avoid prosecution, according to authorities.

It wasn’t until 2022 that Rossi was recognized at a Scottland hospital, going by the alias Arthur Knight. He continues to insist he was an Irish orphan and never visited the U.S.

After a lengthy court battle, a Scottland judge ordered his extradition to the U.S., and he was booked into the Utah County Jail on Jan. 8.