LOCAL NEWS

Animal sanctuary needs hay to help feed, keep animals warm

Jan 16, 2024, 6:30 PM | Updated: 6:39 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Animals living in a Utah County sanctuary are feeling the bite of the cold.

The Friends in Need Animal Rescue needs more hay to help the animals through winter.

“The food produces energy and the energy keeps them warm,” director David Curneal said. “If they have the extra feed, then they do OK in the winter. If they don’t have the extra feed, then they’re going to struggle.”

The rescue is home to about 300 farm animals. Curneal said the pigs, horses, cows, yaks, and other larger animals eat up more of the hay.

“We can fit 400 bales in the barn but we go through six bales a day,” he said.

Curneal said that he has enough hay for only the next two weeks but they need more for the next three months.

He said in the summer, the animals go through about four bales each day. 

The Friends in Need Animal Rescue needs more hay to help the animals through winter. (Shelby Lofton/KSL TV)

They have more income during those months. “We grow produce and cut flowers and we use all of that money to go back into the sanctuary,” he said. “In the summer months, it’s easy. It’s these winter months that are really difficult.”

Curneal said he’s accepting donations on Venmo (@FriendsInNeed), through the sanctuary’s website, by check, and in person to help them stock up on hay.

 “If we can fill up the hay barn it should take us through the end of March,” he said. 

He said this need is urgent. Supply is lower because he’s also taken in more animals this year.

“With how it is, it’s been really hard for people to keep larger animals,” Curneal said. “All of the sanctuaries that work with this type of animal, they’re all full.”

Curneal said there are not very many sanctuaries in Utah to begin with.

He said a lot of his rescues come from families who weren’t prepared to meet the needs of their larger animals and the financial burden has become too much for many to handle. There are other circumstances where he helps when he can. 

“The alpacas we have here is because the owner was in a car accident and was paralyzed and couldn’t take care of them any longer,” Curneal said.

 The need is greater this year, and he hopes the community that he has helped can chip in to fill the barn.

 “I’m always worrying in the winter months what to do, how to prolong the feed,” Curneal added.

