Winter weather advisory coming for northern Utah, meteorologists say

SALT LAKE CITY — A winter weather advisory is expected to activate Tuesday evening at 11 p.m. and end Thursday at 5 a.m. In total, snow accumulation is expected at 2 to 6 inches in the northern Wasatch Front during that time frame.

Forecasted precipitation

KSL Meteorologist Matthew Johnson forecasted that a low-pressure system will maneuver its way north of California and into Utah. Dry conditions are estimated to remain until the end of the day when the pressure system moves in late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

According to both Johnson and KSL Meteorologist Kevin Eubank, the first sign of precipitation from the pressure system will be a burst of snow and it will continue to snow in areas north of Weber County. Johnson said there could be rain and snow mixed on Wednesday morning during commuting hours.

“Almost guaranteed a wet commute tomorrow morning,” Johnson said Tuesday.

He said the precipitation may fizzle out during Wednesday afternoon and then pick back up again around 10 p.m. Because Weber County will experience more snow, the precipitation totals in Logan could be as high as 5 inches, while Salt Lake, Tooele, and Utah Valleys will have less.

Temperatures will be in and out of sub-freezing in central and northern Utah, with high temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Southern Utah temperatures will reside roughly in the 40s.

Snowpack totals

Because of the 7 to 10-day storm cycle the week prior, snowpack totals are above average in northern Utah, though central and southern Utah needs more precipitation to stay on track.

SNOWPACK BY THE BASIN: The statewide snowpack is an average of all these numbers. You can tell that southwest Utah in particular needs some snow though. #utwx pic.twitter.com/AuLH1ybXjj — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) January 16, 2024

Johnson said the weeklong storms impacted the state’s overall snowpack levels, placing them from 73% to 102% above normal, calling it a “season-saving storm cycle.”