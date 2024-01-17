On the Site:
UDOT issues road weather alert ahead of Wednesday morning commute

Jan 16, 2024, 11:29 PM | Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 12:35 am

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Utah Department of Transportation Tuesday issued a Road Weather Alert for parts of northern Utah ahead of the morning commute Wednesday, warning that roads could get wet and messy as an overnight storm moves in.

Public Relations Director John Gleason said UDOT crews are expecting issues on the roads north of Ogden, and up in the canyons along the Wasatch front. The valleys are expected to start icy, then soften to slush as the day progresses.

“It’s the timing of the storm that could be a little a little tricky for people as they’re heading out the door,” Gleason said. “It’s so cold right now that the pavement is going to be frozen. And so, any of the snow that starts to fall — especially about 5 to 7 (a.m.) down here in the valleys — that’s going to have a much easier time sticking to the road surface.”

He said plow drivers were resting up Tuesday night, and planned to start making rounds on the road around 3 a.m.

