On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Power line falls on car during Oregon ice storm, killing 3 and hurting a baby, authorities say

Jan 17, 2024, 4:59 PM

A worker from PGE works to install a new power line as crews work on restoring power to the area af...

A worker from PGE works to install a new power line as crews work on restoring power to the area after a storm on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Lake Oswego, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY CLAIRE RUSH, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A power line fell on a car in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring a baby during an ice storm that turned roads and mountain highways treacherous in the Pacific Northwest.

Rick Graves, spokesperson for the city’s fire department, said a large branch fell on the power line, causing it to fall and crash into the car. It is believed the car’s passengers died when they exited the vehicle and became charged with electricity, he said. The three killed — two adults and one teenager — were found dead in the street upon firefighters’ arrival, and the baby was taken to a hospital, he added.

Around Portland, driving and even walking were virtually impossible as slick ice coated roads and sidewalks. Icicles dangled from roofs and cars, and ice encased branches, plants and leaves like thick glass.

A large swath of the region was under warnings Wednesday for as much as an inch of ice, promising only to add to the damage wrought by a deadly, powerful storm that hit over the weekend. The warning area was reduced later in the morning to parts of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, including Portland, a metro area of over 2 million, and further limited to the western edge of the Columbia River Gorge in the afternoon.

Seven other deaths linked the weather

The three deaths in Portland on Wednesday came on top of at least seven deaths linked to fallen trees and suspected hypothermia during the previous storm’s frigid cold snap and high winds.

Diane Flaherty, resident of a hilly and forested neighborhood in southwest Portland, said her home has been without power since Saturday. That day, she left her house when she saw the large tree in her front yard start swaying in the strong wind. To stay safe — and warm — she decided to go stay with her brother-in-law.

“It was like a war zone,” she said, describing the sound of trees cracking as they toppled onto her neighbors’ cars and homes. “We were absolutely stunned.”

Schools and government buildings closed as authorities warned of icy roads and the chance of new power outages, even as crews struggled to restore electricity to thousands blacked out for days.

Flight schedules disrupted

The storm canceled or delayed flights, including in Vancouver, British Columbia, where heavy snow blanketed the city and snarled traffic, The Canadian Press reported. The city could get nearly 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow by the evening.

The storm hit the northwest corner of the U.S. as much of the rest of the country coped with bitter weather that in some places put electricity supplies at risk. More than 90,000 homes and businesses — mostly in Oregon — lost power across the country, according to PowerOutage.us.

Freezing temperatures spread as far south as North Florida on Wednesday morning, said Bob Oravec, a National Weather Service forecaster.

It was 5 degrees in Chicago (minus 15 Celsius) and 6 degrees (minus 14.4 Celsius) in Detroit — significantly colder than Alaska’s capital of Juneau, where it was 18 degrees (minus 7.8 Celsius). Some Midwesterners managed to find a bright side.

“It’s probably the most beautiful time in Chicago, ever,” Richard Wineberg said as he admired the snow-covered landscape.

New York and Philadelphia ended a drought of sorts, with snow falling in both cities. Five people were struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 in northeastern Pennsylvania after they left their vehicles following a separate crash on slick pavement. Investigators were still determining the exact cause.

In western New York, the weather was blamed for three deaths in three days. Two people were apparently stricken while clearing snow, and a third was struck by a vehicle while brushing snow from his car, Erie County officials said Wednesday.

Heavy lake-effect snow was forecast in Buffalo, with up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) an hour expected through the afternoon. City hall was closed, school districts declared snow days, and travel bans were issued for several suburbs. The blast came days after a storm that delayed an NFL playoff game for a day.

Shoveling snow

Early Wednesday, Patrick Sahr shoveled snow from his car and driveway in Buffalo after at least 18 inches (45.7 centimeters) of snow fell overnight — on top of 3 feet (1 meter) over the weekend.

“I just want to keep up with it,” he said during a lull.

On the Crow Creek Sioux Reservation near Fort Thompson, South Dakota, about three dozen people stayed in a shelter and the tribe paid to put up about 40 families in a motel. The tribe also provided propane and wood for home heating, and plastic to cover drafty windows, for what tribal Chairman Peter Lengkeek called “substandard government homes.”

It’s expensive, but “you can’t put a price on life and suffering,” Lengkeek said.

In Tennessee, health officials have confirmed at least six weather-related deaths. Memphis-Shelby County Schools, the state’s largest public school system with about 100,000 students, canceled Thursday classes.

The Tennessee Valley Authority, which provides electricity to seven Southern states, reported a preliminary all-time record for peak power demand Wednesday morning as the region dropped to an average of 4 degrees (minus 15.5 Celsius).

In Oregon, officials closed 47 miles (76 kilometers) of Interstate 84, a major east-west highway, because of the threat of ice.

The Pacific Northwest is more known for rain and was not set to experience such arctic temperatures, but the heavily forested region is especially prone to the danger of falling trees and power lines, particularly during freezing rain, or ice, storms.

When ice storms occur

Ice storms occur as freezing rain results in dangerous accumulations of ice. Freezing rain falls as water but freezes when it hits cold surfaces such as roads. It can weigh down trees and power lines, making them heavier and likelier to snap, especially in strong winds.

Warmer air was expected to provide some relief Wednesday.

However, the icy morning forecast led Portland Public Schools, the state’s largest district, to cancel classes for a second day, citing concerns about power, burst pipes, and unsafe walkways and parking lots. Multnomah County, home to Portland, also closed courts, libraries and parks.

County officials extended a state of emergency until noon Wednesday after serving a record number of people in its overnight emergency weather shelters. Officials called for volunteers, citing the high demand in an area where thousands of people live outside.

“The real limitation for us right now is staffing,” said Dan Field, director of the county-city homelessness office. “We have to have enough people to keep the doors open of the emergency shelters.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Relatives of slain prosecutor Cesar Suarez outside the morgue in Guayaquil, Ecuador on January 17. ...

Abel Alvarado and Tara John, CNN

Ecuadorean prosecutor investigating TV station attack has been assassinated, attorney general says

An Ecuadorean prosecutor, who was reportedly leading an investigation into an attack on a local TV network, was assassinated on Wednesday in Guayaquil.

22 minutes ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, ...

David Sharp and Nicholas Riccardi, Associated Press

Maine judge delays decision on removing Trump from ballot until Colorado case

A Maine judge has put on hold a decision on former President Donald Trump’s ballot status to allow time for the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on a similar case in Colorado.

3 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 28: Visitors walk on a pedestrian bridge between MGM Resorts Internatio...

Associated Press

You could face jail time if you take a photo on a Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridge

Stopping or standing is now prohibited on pedestrian bridges on the Las Vegas Strip. Violators of the ordinance that took effect Tuesday could face as much as six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.

3 hours ago

Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy S24 smartphones during a media preview event in Seoul, South Korea, ...

Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN

Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup goes all in on AI

Samsung’s next-generation flagship Galaxy S24 devices aim to take messaging, photos and games to the next level with artificial intelligence.

6 hours ago

An All Nippon Airways (ANA) Airbus 321 taking off from Osaka, Japan on July 6, 2023. An American ai...

Francesca Annio, Junko Ogura, Jessie Yeung and Mihir Melwani, CNN

American passenger bites flight attendant, forcing plane to return to Tokyo, airline says

An American airline passenger allegedly bit a female cabin crew member mid-flight on Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Houthi fighters and tribesmen stage a rally against the US and the UK strikes on Houthi-run militar...

Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Biden administration expected to re-designate Houthis as a global terrorist entity

The Biden administration is expected to re-designate the Houthis as a specially designated global terrorist (SDGT) entity amid continued attacks by the Yemen-based militia, a source familiar told CNN Tuesday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Power line falls on car during Oregon ice storm, killing 3 and hurting a baby, authorities say