Man rams his wife’s car in road rage incident while driving over 100 mph

Jan 18, 2024, 1:49 PM | Updated: 2:04 pm

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)

(Deseret News)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

MILLARD COUNTY — A man was taken into custody for a road rage incident where police say he intentionally rammed into the driver’s side of his wife’s car.

According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of state Route 257 and U.S. Highways 6 and 50 on a report of road rage Wednesday.

A husband and wife, driving in separate vehicles were involved in the road rage crash. Deputies said that at approximately 4 p.m., the man rammed into the driver’s side of his wife’s car, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.

Witnesses told police about the male driver’s aggressive actions.

The man was identified by police as 36-year-old Trevor Miller of Hinckley, Utah. Miller was detained for questioning and stated, “I’m guilty of all of it,” and stated multiple times he was under the influence “DUI,” according to court documents.

A criminal records check showed two prior DUI convictions in the last 10 years.

Trevor Miller was arrested and transported to the Millard County Jail on charges of aggravated assault domestic violence, felony DUI, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, and driving while an alcohol-restricted driver.

Court documents stated, “Trevor and his wife were driving well over a hundred miles an hour in this incident.”

