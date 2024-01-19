Police chase closes a couple of lanes on I-15 in Murray
Jan 18, 2024, 6:56 PM | Updated: 6:57 pm
(UDOT)
MURRAY — An alleged hit-and-run chase closed three lanes of traffic on Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon.
Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Roden told KSL that UHP troopers attempted to stop a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. The vehicle fled from police, and police performed a PIT maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle on I-15 near 5000 South.
Roden said the right three lanes are closed. This was a high-risk stop; another police agency is investigating the chase.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.