Police chase closes a couple of lanes on I-15 in Murray

MURRAY — An alleged hit-and-run chase closed three lanes of traffic on Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Roden told KSL that UHP troopers attempted to stop a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. The vehicle fled from police, and police performed a PIT maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle on I-15 near 5000 South.

Roden said the right three lanes are closed. This was a high-risk stop; another police agency is investigating the chase.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.