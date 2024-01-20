On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Video captures snowmobilers rescue man buried alive in Utah County avalanche

Jan 19, 2024, 10:56 PM | Updated: 11:00 pm

Kiersten Nunez's Profile Picture

BY KIERSTEN NUNEZ


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK — A group of snowmobilers in American Fork Canyon showed true heroism as they banded together to rescue a man trapped in an avalanche.

Dustin Sweeten, a seasoned snowmobiler with over 50 years of experience, said the group was in the right place at the right time.

Saturday afternoon a group of snowmobilers triggered the avalanche. The snow carried three of the men away, burying one man completely. His group had no idea where he was. Luckily that’s when Dustin and his group stopped to ask if everyone was OK.

Urgency of the situation

As soon as they learned someone was buried the group pulled out their beacons, miraculously they stopped at the spot the man was buried.

Sweeten described the urgency of the situation as rescuers dropped to their knees, working swiftly to free the trapped man who had been buried for over six minutes.

“The snow was packed in his helmet against his mouth and nose and everything we had to physically clear out so he could breathe,” Sweeten told KSL TV in an exclusive interview.

Sweeten, also the owner of a powersports shop in Utah County, unknowingly had a personal connection to the victim. A man who he has known for more than 35 years.

The emotional weight of the situation heightened as they successfully cleared the densely packed snow around the man’s helmet.

Facing challenges, including the victim’s skin turning purple, the rescuers persevered. Finally, three men were able to pull him out of the snow.

Time nearly ran out

“He said I don’t think I could have lasted another 30 seconds he had already blacked out,” Sweeten said.

After pulling him out they started a fire to warm the man up and then it took them two hours to get him safely off the mountain.

As the group was recalling what had happened Sweeten’s son realized he had inadvertently captured the rescue in a video.

Reflecting on the experience, Sweeten underscored the importance of preparedness in unpredictable outdoor environments.

Sweeten believes this serves as a powerful reminder of the unpredictable nature of the outdoors and the vital role preparedness plays in ensuring safety for oneself and others.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

One person injured following a shooting in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting Friday night in the Liberty Wells neighborhood that injured one person.

1 hour ago

Rep. Katy Hall, R-South Ogden speaks about HB261 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 1...

Lindsay Aerts

Bill to replace DEI offices overwhelmingly passes Utah House

The bill to replace diversity, equity and inclusion offices in Utah's public schools is flying through the Utah legislature. It passed the House Friday morning and is expected be heard in a Senate committee by early next week.

3 hours ago

FBI sextortion graphic...

Garna Mejia

Predators targeting more Utah teens with sextortion scams, FBI report says

Teen sextortion cases are on the rise across the nation and in Utah.

3 hours ago

Burned Nordic Valley Ski Area barn...

Alex Cabrero

Replica of destroyed historic barn planned for Nordic Valley Ski Resort

The skiing was pretty good Friday at Nordic Valley Ski Resort in Weber County.

4 hours ago

If some homeowners in Ogden Valley get their way, the creation of a new city could be on the ballot...

Mike Anderson

Residents in Ogden Valley pushing for the creation of a new city

If some homeowners get their way, the creation of a new city could be on the ballot this November.

4 hours ago

Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, speaks about HB257 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. ...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox 

Truth Test: Lawmaker behind trans bathroom bill cites ‘predators’ but no evidence

The KSL Investigators fact-check claims about the impetus for a bathroom bill focused on transgender Utahns.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Video captures snowmobilers rescue man buried alive in Utah County avalanche