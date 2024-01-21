On the Site:
Stop For Students
Man arrested near Taylor Swift's NYC townhouse after reported break-in attempt

Jan 21, 2024, 4:43 PM

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,...

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Swift's townhouse in New York City appears to have been the target of another break-in attempt, this time by a man who was arrested near the singer's Tribeca home Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, as police responded to a report of a disorderly person. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift’s townhouse in New York City appears to have been the target of another break-in attempt, this time by a man who was arrested near the singer’s Tribeca home Saturday as police responded to a report of a disorderly person.

Witnesses said the man tried but failed to enter the townhouse in the early afternoon, the New York Post reported.

Police would not confirm a break-in attempt at Swift’s home, but officers arrested a man on the same street when they were told he tried to open a door to a building, an NYPD spokesperson said Sunday. The man was charged on an unrelated 2017 warrant out of Brooklyn for allegedly failing to answer a summons, the spokesperson said.

Authorities did not release the man’s name.

An email seeking comment was sent Sunday to a representative for the “You Belong With Me” singer. It wasn’t clear if she was at the home at the time. She traveled Sunday to the Buffalo, New York, area, where her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was set to play against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL playoff game in the evening.

The Tribeca townhouse has been the scene of several other break-ins and attempts when Swift wasn’t there, including some by alleged stalkers.

In 2022, a man was charged with trespassing and stalking after authorities said he entered two Tribeca residences linked to Swift. Also that year, a man was arrested for crashing a car into the townhouse and reportedly told police he wouldn’t leave until he met with Swift.

In 2018, another man broke into her townhouse and took a nap, police said. The same man was charged a year later with another break-in at the building after serving a jail sentence.

Police say alleged stalkers have also been arrested at some of her other homes, including ones in Beverly Hills, California, and Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

