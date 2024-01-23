Park City native enjoys huge weekend at speedskating competition

KEARNS — It was a big weekend for Casey Dawson.

The Park City native, who earned a bronze medal in speedskating during the 2022 Beijing Olympics, earned gold during the Four Continents Speedskating Competition this past weekend at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns.

“We are starting off strong to the season,” Dawson said.

Dawson won the gold medal in the men’s 5,000-meter race on Saturday in a close race.

The top three spots are separated by only .08, which Dawson says he can’t remember a race that close.

It might’ve been the hometown crowd helping him out.

Dawson said he heard the crowd and appreciated all the support.

“The energy is off the charts,” he said. “I have never heard anyone cheer so loud for USA. It is awesome and seeing that many people in the stands and seeing my family being able to watch, my brother, my sister-in-law, my girlfriend, just everyone here to cheer me on is awesome, and it shows that Salt Lake City really does cheer for its home athletes so it is awesome.”

Other speedskating results

Dawson also claimed gold on Sunday during the men’s team pursuit with teammates Ethan Cepuran and Emery Lehman, who were also his Beijing teammates who won Olympic bronze.

Also, Olympic Gold medal champion Erin Jackson won gold in the women’s 500-meter at this weekend’s event.

Overall, Team USA won 13 medals in 14 events at the event.

Up next is the big World Cup races at the Utah Olympic Oval next weekend, where the European countries will be competing.

Doing well against the Europeans in speedskating will definitely go a long way in seeing where Team USA currently stands in the sport.