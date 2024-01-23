On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPICS

Park City native enjoys huge weekend at speedskating competition

Jan 22, 2024, 6:28 PM | Updated: 6:33 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

KEARNS — It was a big weekend for Casey Dawson.

The Park City native, who earned a bronze medal in speedskating during the 2022 Beijing Olympics, earned gold during the Four Continents Speedskating Competition this past weekend at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns.

“We are starting off strong to the season,” Dawson said.

Dawson won the gold medal in the men’s 5,000-meter race on Saturday in a close race.

The top three spots are separated by only .08, which Dawson says he can’t remember a race that close.

(ISU/US Speedskating) (ISU/US Speedskating) (ISU/US Speedskating)

It might’ve been the hometown crowd helping him out.

Dawson said he heard the crowd and appreciated all the support.

“The energy is off the charts,” he said. “I have never heard anyone cheer so loud for USA. It is awesome and seeing that many people in the stands and seeing my family being able to watch, my brother, my sister-in-law, my girlfriend, just everyone here to cheer me on is awesome, and it shows that Salt Lake City really does cheer for its home athletes so it is awesome.”

Other speedskating results

Dawson also claimed gold on Sunday during the men’s team pursuit with teammates Ethan Cepuran and Emery Lehman, who were also his Beijing teammates who won Olympic bronze.

Also, Olympic Gold medal champion Erin Jackson won gold in the women’s 500-meter at this weekend’s event.

Overall, Team USA won 13 medals in 14 events at the event.

Up next is the big World Cup races at the Utah Olympic Oval next weekend, where the European countries will be competing.

Doing well against the Europeans in speedskating will definitely go a long way in seeing where Team USA currently stands in the sport.

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympics

FILE - The Utah Capitol is shown on March 3, 2023. A bill to overhaul Diversity Equity and Inclusio...

Lindsay Aerts

Salt Lake City and SL County mayors warn of fallout from 2 controversial bills

A bill to overhaul Diversity Equity and Inclusion offices is moving quickly through the legislature, along with a bill that assigns rules for transgender bathroom access.

3 hours ago

Volunteers like Donna Gunn are one of the many reasons why Utah is in the running to host another W...

Alex Cabrero

Volunteers are the success behind Utah’s Olympic venues

There is something about seeing a familiar face that often just makes things better.

2 days ago

Alf Engen Ski Museum news conference in Park City on Thursday...

Lisa Riley Roche, Deseret News

‘We will be ready’ to host 2030 Winter Games, French official tells Utah’s Olympic bidders

The leader of one of the French Alps regions poised to stage the 2030 Winter Games has no doubt his country can pull it off, dismissing the idea that Salt Lake City, the preferred host for 2034, could be asked to step up sooner.

9 days ago

The Utah Transit Authority shared the beginning stages of the Techlink TRAX study that's underway w...

Shelby Lofton

Salt Lake City’s chance at hosting 2034 Olympic Games could speed up TRAX expansion project

The Utah Transit Authority shared the beginning stages of the Techlink TRAX study that's underway with community stakeholders Tuesday.

1 month ago

The Peaks Ice Arena in Provo, Utah Jan. 2001. (Deseret News/Ravell Call)...

Lindsay Aerts

Peak’s Ice Arena in Provo to get Olympic upgrades

With the Olympics of 2034 focused largely in Salt Lake, the venues outside of the downtown will also need some attention.

2 months ago

The inversion as seen from Salt Lake City on Nov. 29, 2023. (Jack Grimm, KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Utah leaders face uphill battle on clean air before 2034 Olympic Games

Part of Utah's agreement with IOC requires clean air for the Olympic Games in 2034 if Salt Lake is to host. Leaders have ambitious plans for the next decade in attempt to make it happen.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Park City native enjoys huge weekend at speedskating competition