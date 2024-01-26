On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Rare British painting that was stolen by mobsters recovered in Utah, returned to NJ family

Jan 26, 2024, 10:24 AM | Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 1:26 pm

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — An original John Opie painting that was stolen over 50 years ago by mobsters in New Jersey has been returned to its rightful owner after a two-year investigation by the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office.

The painting, titled “The Schoolmistress,” was painted circa 1784 and has a sister painting housed in the Tate Britain art gallery in London. It is oil on canvas and measures approximately 40 inches by 50 inches.

FBI agents were contacted in December 2021 by an accounting firm in Washington County, Utah, that was hired to liquidate the residences and personal property of a client.

Among the items was the painting. While appraising the artwork, it was discovered to likely be an original Opie that was stolen in 1969 from the Wood family in New Jersey. Special Agent France of the FBI Salt Lake City’s St. George Resident Agency accepted custody of the painting based on the alleged theft.

“It was an honor playing a role in recovering a significant piece of art and culture, and reuniting a family with its stolen heritage,” France said. “In a world where criminal investigations often leave scars, it was a rare joy to be a part of a win-win case: a triumph for history, justice, and the Wood family.”

Dr. Francis Wood, 96, admires the John Opie painting, “The Schoolmistress”, stolen from his parents’ Newark, New Jersey home in 1969 and recently returned to him as the rightful owner. (FBI)

Painting’s purchase and theft

Earl Leroy Wood purchased the painting in 1930 for $7,500 — approximately $131,000 in 2022 dollars — through London auction house Spink & Son.

Penelope Wood Kulko and Tom Wood, Earl Leroy Wood’s grandchildren, said their grandfather proudly hung the painting at his home for his grandchildren to enjoy.

“I sat across from it at Sunday dinner every year until I was 10 years old,” Kulko said.

“It was a painting that was part of my growing up,” Tom Wood added.

A copy of a presale letter of availability, dated Sept. 23, 1930, from Spink & Son, London, describing the authenticity and quality of the John Opie painting, “The Schoolmistress.” (FBI)

According to court documents, on July 7, 1969, three men, identified as Gerald Festa, Gerald Donnerstag, and Austin Castiglione, attempted to steal a coin collection from Wood’s New Jersey home. The trio was stopped by a burglar alarm.

Police and then-state Sen. Anthony Imperiale responded to the attempted burglary. During that response, the home’s caregiver allegedly told Imperale the painting was “priceless.”

Eighteen days later, the same men returned and stole the Opie painting. Festa confessed to the theft during Donnerstag’s trial and said they were acting under the direction of Imperiale. Festa testified that they met in Imperale’s “clubhouse” and were told exactly where the painting was.

Copy of a historical flyer that shows the John Opie painting, “The Schoolmistress,” and lists a reward for its recovery. (FBI)

Festa also testified that Imperiale had the painting, but those claims were never corroborated.

After the case, assistant prosecutor Glenn Goldberg said, “The state has feeling, and even a strong suspicion, that he himself (Mr. Imperiale) was somehow involved.” Even if he was, Essex County Prosecutor Joseph Lordi said the statute of limitations had expired and the only people who could connect Imperiale to the crime were Donnerstag and Castiglione — and neither of them talked.

Imperiale was never charged in connection to the burglary.

FBI agents believe law enforcement pressure resulted in the painting’s transfer to another mobster, and the painting’s location between 1969 and the late 1980s is unknown.

However, in 1975, a mobster from the Castiglione crime ring admitted to the burglary.

“The one that I remember, and Tom remembers, is the guy who is referred to as ‘Chicken Delight’ … that’s just hilarious, but apparently, there were three burglars,” Kulko said.

Painting resurfaces in Florida

In 1989, the client of the Utah accounting firm bought a home in Hallandale, Florida, from convicted mobster Joshep Covello Sr. The Opie painting was included in the sale, but the client did not know its history or value.

The client eventually sold the home and moved, with the painting, to St. George, Utah, where he resided until he died in 2020.

“He didn’t know it’s providence or anything like that, and maybe he didn’t care, but he took care of it,” Penelope Wood Kulko said.

After the painting’s history and validity were assessed, France accompanied the painting to Newark, New Jersey, where it was returned to 96-year-old Francis Wood, son of Earl Leroy Wood.

The FBI thanked the Wood family, the FBI’s legal attaché office in London, and the UK Metropolitan Police Art & Antiquities Unit for their valuable assistance in determining the history and validity of the painting, and FBI Newark for assistance in facilitating the painting’s return to the Wood family.

Dr. Francis Wood, 96, admires the John Opie painting, "The Schoolmistress", stolen from his parents' Newark, New Jersey home in 1969 and recently returned to him as the rightful owner. (FBI) FBI Special Agent Gary France and Dr. Francis Wood talk during a presentation in Newark, New Jersey where the stolen Opie painting was returned to Dr. Wood as the rightful owner. (FBI) Special Agent Gary France watches as Dr. Francis Wood signs an FBI property release form for the recovered Opie painting. (FBI) Special Agent Gary France (second right), Dr. Francis Wood and Wood’s children stand next to the John Opie painting that was stolen from Wood’s parents' home in 1969. (FBI) Siblings Tom Wood and Penelope Kulko assist Special Agent Gary France in unveiling the recovered painting to Dr. Francis Wood. (FBI) A copy of documents related to the Opie painting stolen from Dr. Earl Wood in 1969. (FBI) A copy of a presale letter of availability, dated September 23, 1930, from Spink & Son, London, describing the authenticity and quality of the John Opie painting, "The Schoolmistress". (FBI) Copy of a historical flyer that shows the John Opie painting, "The Schoolmistress", and lists a reward for its recovery. (FBI)

Contributing: Garna Mejia, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Josh Ellis

NB I-15 fully reopens after semitruck fire in Springville

Crews have reopened northbound Interstate 15 in Utah County after a semitruck hauling mail caught fire early Saturday morning.

2 hours ago

(SLCPD)...

Josh Ellis

SLC police searching for missing girl in need of medication

Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who needs medication.

2 hours ago

The crashed plane in Pineview Reservoir Friday on Friday....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Farmington residents recount low-flying plane before Pineview Reservoir crash

Witnesses are explaining why a low-flying plane terrified them not long before a crash into Pineview Reservoir Friday.

16 hours ago

UHP and DWR assets work to relocate Moose near Interstate 80....

Alexander Campbell

Moose family relocated from Parleys Canyon

A group of four moose was relocated from nearby Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon on Friday.

17 hours ago

Proposed legislation aimed at boosting Utah's low sexual assault prosecution rate appears to be sta...

Daniella Rivera

Will lawmakers consider bill to boost Utah’s low rate of sex assault prosecutions?

Imagine being sexually assaulted, reporting to police, getting a forensic exam at the hospital and still being told your perpetrator can't be prosecuted under Utah's current rape law. That happens more than you might think, but Utah lawmakers have been reluctant to adopt what experts say is a sound solution.

17 hours ago

File photo of Zion National Park search and rescue vehicle....

Michael Houck

California man found dead in Zion National Park

A man was pronounced dead by authorities after being found by other hikers in Zion National Park Friday afternoon.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Rare British painting that was stolen by mobsters recovered in Utah, returned to NJ family