UTAH LEGISLATURE

Utah legislature passes bathroom privacy bill, restricts transgender access

Jan 26, 2024, 7:01 PM | Updated: 7:05 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A wild week on Utah’s Capitol Hill has ended with a bill that dictates who can use which bathroom in government buildings. As of  Friday evening, the bill was waiting for a signature from Gov. Spencer Cox.

This bill went through a bit of back and forth earlier Friday after the House and Senate made some changes to solidify that minor students wouldn’t be charged for going into a bathroom that didn’t identify with their sex at birth.

Ultimately, HB 257 passed the legislature overwhelmingly.

It requires biological males use men’s rooms and biological females use women’s restrooms in “government-owned or controlled” facilities unless a person has fully transitioned and changed their birth certificate. It defines male and female by an individual’s organs. This only applies to government spaces, not private businesses.

The bill also requires more single-occupancy spaces in new buildings and to study the feasibility of retrofitting. It requires schools to develop a “privacy plan” for students.

Sen. Dan McCay, R – Riverton, the bill’s senate sponsor, was asked to explain the impact of his bill and who could use which bathroom.

“A person should go to the bathroom of their birth sex,” he said. “And if there’s questions, they ought to find a non-gender specific [restroom],” he said.

The bill does not penalize someone for just using the wrong bathroom, unless they cause “affront or alarm,” or commit a crime like lewdness, voyeurism, or loitering. And it stiffens those penalties, especially in the bathroom or changing area of the opposite sex. McCay added that a transgender person using a bathroom of the sex they identify with as opposed to the sex at birth, puts them “at risk.”

Salt Lake City and SL County mayors warn of fallout from 2 controversial bills

“Going into a bathroom that is not consistent with your birth, gender or your birth sex, you will you are putting yourself at greater risk. And that’s, I think, that’s the best way for everybody to look at it and say, ‘how do I avoid risk? How do I avoid risk of arrest and reasonable alarm risk of the criminal penalties that go along with it?’ I think it’s you know, I think it’s pretty clear,” he said.

‘This is not over’

Democrats say they will continue to advocate for changes to the policy whether it’s this session or next.

“What we’re trying to convey to the public, this is not over,” said Sen. Luz Escamilla, D – Salt Lake City.

“This is the beauty of a citizen legislature where all of us are going to go back and live with what we’re passing in those laws, whether it’s in higher ed, K-12 governmental entities, that interaction, the restaurants themselves, you know, how that’s going to work for all of us if we’re going to be witnessing incidents. I think that will be a teaching moment and come back and do what we have to do. Right. So we’re asking people not to lose hope.”

In a statement from Equality Utah, the state’s most well-known LGBTQ rights advocacy group, said they are grateful for those changes for students, but, added that they “hold the position that transgender Americans have the freedom and liberty to access facilities within public spaces.”

They also say they “are sorry for the fear and distress” many in the community are feeling.

As for whether the Governor will sign it, he declined to comment to KSL TV.

Sen. McCay said that he and those working to pass this bill have been communicating with the Governor’s office and said that “they have not expressed any major concerns thus far.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Legislature

A new bill introduced in the legislature would increase fines for speeding in school crossings from...

Daniel Woodruff

Lawmaker proposes bigger fines for speeding in Utah school zones

A Utah lawmaker is proposing substantially higher fines for speeding in a school zone.

3 hours ago

Rep. Katy Hall...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com 

Utah House OKs final version of diversity, equity, inclusion bill; now it goes to Gov. Cox

Utah lawmakers have reached accord on the proposed overhaul of diversity, equity and inclusion programming at the state's public universities after about a week and a half of debate.

6 hours ago

The new Utah flag flies beneath the state's historical flag at the Utah Capitol on July 9. A recent...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Utah Senate passes diversity, equity and inclusion bill; Democrats voice strong opposition

The Senate sponsor of a diversity, equity and inclusion bill says the measure will augment academic freedom on college campuses and foster equality of opportunity.

22 hours ago

Utah Senators voting on the revised bill on Jan. 25....

Lindsay Aerts

Transgender bathroom access reversed in second major bill change by Utah Senate

For the second day in a row, a major change was made to a bill dealing with transgender bathroom access and privacy spaces.

1 day ago

Utah State Capitol...

Daniel Woodruff

Senate committee approves new tax cut bill

The Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee approved Senate Bill 69, which would cut the state’s corporate and income tax rates from 4.65% to 4.55%.

2 days ago

DURHAM, NC - MAY 10: Unisex signs hang outside bathrooms at Toast Paninoteca on May 10, 2016 in Du...

KSL TV

Transgender bathroom bill revised: bill moves forward

A bill involving transgender bathroom use has passed a second reading in the Senate following significant changes.

2 days ago

