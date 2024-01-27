On the Site:
Stop For Students
Moose family relocated from Parleys Canyon

Jan 26, 2024, 9:14 PM | Updated: 9:27 pm

UHP and DWR assets work to relocate Moose near Interstate 80....

UHP and DWR assets work to relocate Moose near Interstate 80. (Utah DWR)

(Utah DWR)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


SUMMIT PARK, Summit County – A group of four moose, consisting of three bull moose and one cow, were relocated by Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources on Friday after finding themselves on the wrong way of the wildlife protection fence, near Interstate 80 in Lambs Canyon.

“It is not certain yet how the moose accessed the I-80 corridor, but it is a possibility that they bypassed the cattle or wildlife guards at the Lambs Canyon entrance due to snow and ice.” Scott Root, conservation outreach manager for the DWR, said.

The rescue was coordinated between the Utah Highway Patrol and DWR, with no injuries to the moose or people involved. During the rescue, the moose were tranquilized and then loaded onto sleds and eventually into horse trailers. The animals were then given reversal drugs, and were later released to moose habitat within the central region.

“The DWR appreciates the patience of motorists to safely allow us to relocate the moose. [UHP] was essential in assisting biologists and the public to safely tranquilize and relocate the four moose.” Root said.

A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper stops traffic on Interstate 80. (Utah DWR) UHP and DWR assets work to relocate Moose near Interstate 80. (Utah DWR) UHP and DWR assets work to relocate Moose near Interstate 80. (Utah DWR) UHP and DWR assets work to relocate Moose near Interstate 80. (Utah DWR) UHP and DWR assets work to relocate Moose near Interstate 80. (Utah DWR) UHP and DWR assets work to relocate Moose near Interstate 80. (Utah DWR) UHP and DWR assets work to relocate Moose near Interstate 80. (Utah DWR) UHP and DWR assets work to relocate Moose near Interstate 80. (Utah DWR) UHP and DWR assets work to relocate Moose near Interstate 80. (Utah DWR)

