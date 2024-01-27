Moose family relocated from Parleys Canyon

SUMMIT PARK, Summit County – A group of four moose, consisting of three bull moose and one cow, were relocated by Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources on Friday after finding themselves on the wrong way of the wildlife protection fence, near Interstate 80 in Lambs Canyon.

“It is not certain yet how the moose accessed the I-80 corridor, but it is a possibility that they bypassed the cattle or wildlife guards at the Lambs Canyon entrance due to snow and ice.” Scott Root, conservation outreach manager for the DWR, said.

Four moose were wandering near I-80, forcing traffic to close in Parleys Canyon on Friday. Utah DWR and Utah Highway Patrol arrived, tranquilized them, and relocated the moose to a safer area.

The rescue was coordinated between the Utah Highway Patrol and DWR, with no injuries to the moose or people involved. During the rescue, the moose were tranquilized and then loaded onto sleds and eventually into horse trailers. The animals were then given reversal drugs, and were later released to moose habitat within the central region.

“The DWR appreciates the patience of motorists to safely allow us to relocate the moose. [UHP] was essential in assisting biologists and the public to safely tranquilize and relocate the four moose.” Root said.