NATIONAL NEWS

Troopers rescue camels and zebras from truck fire on Indiana interstate

Jan 27, 2024, 1:49 PM

None of the animals were injured in the fire, according to local authorities.

None of the animals were injured in the fire, according to local authorities. (Grant County Sheriff's Office)

(Grant County Sheriff's Office)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JILLIAN SYKES


CNN

(CNN) — Traffic on an Indiana interstate was a real circus Saturday morning – complete with camels, zebras and a miniature horse.

These were among the animals left grazing on the side of the highway after the trailer that was transporting the animals caught fire.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident on Interstate 69 and shared photos and videos of the rescued animals on Facebook.

“Grateful to report that all animals involved have been rescued safely. No harm to our furry friends,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Gratitude to our first responders for their heroic efforts!”

Once the animals were contained in pens, officers gave them a snack of some hay before they were loaded up for transport, video shows.

The northbound interstate was temporarily closed while responders worked to contain the animals and put out the fire, according to CNN affiliate WISH-TV. Indiana State Police Sgt. Steven Glass told WISH-TV the fire was likely caused by an equipment failure.

None of the animals were injured in the fire, according to local authorities. (Grant County Sheriff's Office)

