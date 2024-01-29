On the Site:
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Dentist uses artificial intelligence to accurately assess patients’ pain

Jan 29, 2024, 1:25 PM | Updated: 1:27 pm

A growing number of dentists are using artificial intelligence to enhance their treatments. A dentist in Delaware is even calling it a game changer. (KYW)

BY STEPHANIE STAHL, ADAM FOX, KYW VIA CNN


MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (KYW) — A growing number of dentists are using artificial intelligence to enhance their treatments.

A dentist in Delaware is even calling it a game changer.

Dr. Kye Williams explained to his patient, Patrick Kipp, how artificial intelligence helped figure out what was causing his pain.

“The system noted a possible area of infection or fracture of the tooth,” Kipp said.

This is something Kipp said was missed by other dentists he visited with repeated complaints of a toothache.

“It was quite a process, it was a lot of pain, a lot of confusion, a lot of difficulty figuring it all out,” he said.

He finally turned to Dr. Williams at Dental House in Middletown, Deleware, who, in addition to traditional dental evaluations, also uses AI.

“It’s just an amazing diagnostic tool as a second opinion,” Dr. Williams said.

Artificial intelligence is a computer system that’s a collection of millions of dental images that show different conditions.

The AI software can in seconds compare and analyze new images.

“It is truly going to become the gold standard in the dental industry,” Dr. Williams said.

“It allows us to again, not only see a cavity present but also be accurate how aggressive that cavity is,” he said.

Here’s what AI shows for Kipp — the fracture and infection — that was fixed with an extraction.

“This could have turned into an infection that would be life-threatening,” Kipp said. “So I’m very thankful they were able to help.”

Dr. Williams now uses AI for all his patients at no additional charge.

“It’s been a game changer for us,” Dr. Williams said.

Kipp said he now has a new appreciation for new technology.

“I think it’s a wonderful system. I think it’s the best thing they could come up with,” he said.

The Dental Association says AI is progressing but human expertise and clinical judgment remain essential.

