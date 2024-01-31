On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Utah family honoring Native roots with coat drive to help remote community

Jan 30, 2024, 11:20 PM | Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 12:12 am

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family is honoring their Native American roots with a coat drive. They’re collecting donations for the Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

This is the Tourangeau family’s second annual coat drive. The American Fork family is using their garage to accept and sort through clothing and household goods.

On Feb. 16, they’re heading to the rural community of Two Grey Hills where the closest convenience store is an hour away. That’s where they’ll distribute the items to families in need, with a special focus on providing for elderly residents.

Jennifer Tourangeau grew up in Two Grey Hills, some of her family members still live on the reservation.

“I have a sister that lives in Two Grey Hills and she shares with us that the elderly a lot of them are homebound and some of them are widowed and so they are home alone,” Tourangeau said. “And there is a need for warm coats, blankets, food. Once a month, they try to get to the nearest convenience stores for essentials, so there is a great need.”

In early 2022, Jennifer’s daughters, Kim, Brittany and Rachel, decided they wanted to do something for the community members of Shiprock, New Mexico. In February, they drove down with a cargo van full of clothing and essentials. When 100 families turned out, they knew they were onto something.

Women prepare donations in a garage

The Tourangeau family is helping Native Americans in a tiny Navajo Nation community over an hour away from the nearest convenience store. (Tourangeau family)

“There was a grandma who walked two miles to get stuff for our coat drive,” Kim Tourangeau said.

This year, the Tourangeaus will be delivering donations to Two Grey Hills, which sits between Shiprock and Gallup, on Feb. 16.

The Tourangeaus say they have plenty of women’s clothing but they’re still in need of men’s clothing and essentials like paper towels and toilet paper as well as non-perishable food.

You can find more information on their GoFundMe* account.

This is also a way for Jennifer Tourangeau to pass down the traditions of her ancestors.

A woman prepares clothing to go into a donation box

The Tourangeau family is helping Native Americans in a tiny Navajo Nation community over an hour away from the nearest convenience store. (Tourangeau family)

“The elderly mean a lot to me, they’ve impacted my life so much,” Jennifer Tourangeau said. “They just have so much knowledge to share and with today’s fast pace of life we forget to sit down and listen to their stories.”

Jeniffer Tourangeau’s father served in WWII, a Navajo code talker, and her mother wove beautiful rugs that she traded for essentials like flour to feed her family. In later years, when she traveled to larger cities like Phoenix and Salt Lake City, Jennifer Tourangeau remembers her mother would always go home with groceries and supplies for families in Two Grey Hills.

“She set an example for me and I want to do the same for my girls and my nieces,” Tourangeau said.

One of the most rewarding aspects for Jennifer Tourangeau and her daughters has been the outpouring of community support.

“It’s just really neat to see people that are willing to be of service and to give- and their reactions and their excitement,” Jennifer Tourangeau said.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

394033 03: (FILE PHOTO) Amelia Earhart stands June 14, 1928 in front of her bi-plane called "Friend...

Eliza Pace

A deep-sea exploration company believes they’ve found Amelia Earhart’s plane

A deep-sea exploration company believes they may have found the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's airplane.

10 hours ago

Avery Whiteskunk was reported missing on Jan. 31, 2004 and his body later found on Mar. 19 the same...

Mary Culbertson

$10,000 reward resurfaces on 20-year anniversary of Ute Mountain Reservation cold case

A Native American man's body was found on Ute Mountain Ute Indian Reservation in 2004.

10 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Elon Musk speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summi...

Wyatte Grantham-Phlips and Laura Ungar, Associated Press

Elon Musk says the first human has received an implant from Neuralink, but other details are scant

According to Elon Musk, the first human received an implant from his computer-brain interface company Neuralink over the weekend.

11 hours ago

A bronze statue of legendary baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson was stolen from a park in Wichita, Ka...

HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, The Associated Press

Burned remnants of prized Jackie Robinson statue found after theft from public park in Kansas

Fire crews found the burned remnants Tuesday of a prized bronze statue of Jackie Robinson that was stolen last week from a public park in Kansas, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Three people were injured when an Amtrak train hit a semi hauling milk and derails in Northern Colo...

Jesse Sarles and Jennifer McRae, KCNC

Utah man among those injured when Amtrak train hits semi hauling milk in Colorado

Colorado officials say one Utahn has suffered serious and life-threatening injuries after an Amtrak derailed Monday night.

12 hours ago

FILE - Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters speaks during a special state Boa...

Sean Murphy, The Associated Press

Oklahoma asks teachers to return up to $50,000 in bonuses the state says were paid in error

With four young children and a fifth on the way, Kristina Stadelman was ecstatic after qualifying for a $50,000 bonus for taking a hard-to-fill job as a special education teacher in Oklahoma. She used the money to finish home improvements and buy a new car for her growing family.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah family honoring Native roots with coat drive to help remote community