Massive sinkhole opens in Sandy neighborhood

SANDY — Just west of Alta High School, a massive sinkhole has opened in a Sandy neighborhood.

The hole is estimated to be approximately 25 feet wide and up to 20 feet deep. A homeowner’s flower boxes, tools, a water meter and the city’s sidewalk have been swallowed up by the hole that grew overnight, leaving a Sandy couple with a big mess.

Efforts are being made to repair the sinkhole and the utility damage it caused.

Wednesday at approximately 6 p.m. the resident went out to check the mailbox and discovered water running from under the property. That was because of the city’s 8-inch water main fully breaking, shooting like a powerful firehose and saturating the ground.

In hours, the water mined out the surrounding dirt, causing a massive cave in. That broke the sewer line.

“When water can create the Grand Canyon and some of the great beauty parts of southern Utah it can also mine out a huge cavern underneath someone’s landscape and in the process takes out some of the other utilities down there,” Tom Ward, director of Sandy’s public utilities said.

Sandy City had crews at the scene overnight, repairing the water line and restoring water in a few hours. But because of the depth of the hole, a specialized company was called to repair the sewer line.