USPS unveils 47th Black Heritage Stamp honoring civil rights activist and New Haven native

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — It is the first day of Black History Month, and New Haven is honoring one of their own.

New Haven’s Constance Baker Motley is now on the USPS 47th Black Heritage Stamp.

The Greater New Haven NAACP and the United States Postal Service hosted the unveiling ceremony Tuesday night.

“How proud we are that one of our very own has reached just such incredible stature,” said Mayor Justin Elicker, (D), New Haven.

Born and raised in the Elm City, Motley attended Hill House High School and later became a federal judge and the first African American woman to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Because of her, doors are open. Things in the landscape of our country changed so we want to celebrate her. We want people to remember her impact,” said Dori Dumas, President, Greater New Haven NAACP.

The Postal Service today unveiled the Constance Baker Motley Commemorative Stamp, the 47th honoree in the Black Heritage stamp series. Governor Anton Hajjar, Member, USPS Board of Governors, was the dedicating official. Learn more https://t.co/hzSLvAz4Mh pic.twitter.com/wMS3wrUkO0 — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) January 31, 2024

Motley was a pioneer, trailblazer, and civil rights activist.

“I remember as a kid when we would have family gatherings knowing that she was a really important person, but I didn’t get the full depth of it until I was an adult,” said Fhalla Flemming, great-niece of Constance Baker Motley. “As an educator myself, for my entire career I’ve really drawn a lot of inspiration from the civil rights fights that she undertook.”

Family members showed their support.

“She just showed me the kind of person I want to be in this world and how I can contribute to the world in that way,” said Zuri Flemming, great-niece of Constance Baker Motley.

When you’re sending mail, her picture will be there symbolizing her accomplishments.

“People might not know who she is, but hopefully, they’ll google her and understand just how significant her accomplishments were,” said Dumas.

