On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Tesla ordered to pay $1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Feb 2, 2024, 8:43 PM

FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020. Tesl...

FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020. Tesla said in its safety recall report that is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly following a repair. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay $1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.

The complaint filed in San Joaquin County alleged illegal disposal of hazardous waste and violation of laws involving storage and management of the waste, according to statements from several of the 25 district attorneys’ offices in California involved in the case.

Elon Musk cannot keep Tesla pay package worth more than $55 billion, judge rules

Tesla did not immediately respond to an Associated Press email seeking comment. The district attorneys’ statements said Tesla cooperated with the investigation and acted to improve compliance with laws that were brought to its attention by the prosecutors.

“Electric vehicles play a role in environmental betterment, yet it’s imperative to recognize that their production and maintenance yield detrimental waste,” said San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas.

Tesla owns and operates approximately 57 car service centers and 18 solar energy facilities in California, and manufactures electric vehicles in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Fremont.

The settlement includes $1.3 million in civil penalties, $200,000 to cover costs of the investigation, training of employees and third-party waste audits.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Barbed Wire surrounding the Salt Lake Prison....

Alexander Campbell

Box Elder County man sentenced for starting six fires in 2023

A Box Elder county man was sentenced to prison on Friday for a rash of arsons.

57 minutes ago

Jeffery Ryans kneeling on police footage...

 Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com 

Jury finds Salt Lake officer not guilty of assault in 2020 police dog attack

A jury on Friday found a Salt Lake police officer not guilty of aggravated assault after the officer ordered his dog to attack a Black man who was kneeling in his yard with his hands in the air.

5 hours ago

FILE - Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization c...

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Federal judge in DC postpones Trump’s March trial on charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election

A federal judge in Washington has formally postponed Donald Trump’s March trial on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election as a key legal appeal from the former president continues to work its way through the courts.

8 hours ago

Om Gandhi playing his saxophone....

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera, KSL TV

After her son was killed by his father, Utah mom urges family court reform

Nearly a year after 16-year-old Om Gandhi was shot and killed by his father, his mother is urging lawmakers to pass a bill that would require Utah courts to prioritize child safety in custody decisions.

1 day ago

FILE - Minnie and Mickey Mouse perform for guests during a musical show in the Magic Kingdom at Wal...

Mike Schneider, Associated Press

Federal judge dismisses Disney’s free speech lawsuit against DeSantis

A US judge has dismissed Disney’s lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his political allies, including the board he appointed to oversee Disney’s property in Florida.

2 days ago

FILE: hand on laptop keyboard...

Mary Culbertson

Provo woman sentenced to 6 years in prison, $6.4 million in restitution for online romance scam

A Provo woman was ordered to jointly pay $6.4 million with her co-defendants after participating in an online romance scam, targeting women over 65.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Tesla ordered to pay $1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California