On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Oklahoma rattled by shallow 5.1 magnitude earthquake

Feb 3, 2024, 2:22 PM

FILE...

FILE A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook an area near Oklahoma City late Friday, followed by smaller quakes during the next several hours, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY KEN MILLER, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook an area near Oklahoma City late Friday, followed by smaller quakes during the next several hours, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

No injuries were reported and damage appeared to be minimal, mostly items overturned or shaken from shelves inside homes, according to Lincoln County Deputy Emergency Management Director Charlotte Brown.

“Nothing significant … nothing other than lots of scared people,” Brown said.

The earthquake struck at 11:24 p.m. and was centered 8 kilometers (5 miles) northwest of Prague, Oklahoma, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, the agency said.

Residents across the state from Lawton to Enid to Tulsa reported feeling the shaking to the U.S.G.S.

The initial earthquake was followed by at least eight smaller temblors through Saturday morning, ranging in strength from magnitude 2.5 to 3.4, according to the geological survey.

About the Oklahoma earthquake

The earthquake was shallow — just 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) deep, according to the USGS — and temblors that hit close to the surface can make the shaking more intense.

At least six earthquakes, including two greater than magnitude 4, were recorded near another Oklahoma City suburb in January. In April, a magnitude 4 earthquake was among a series of six that struck the central Oklahoma town of Carney, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Prague in 2011, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of the state’s strongest recorded earthquake site in Pawnee, which registered a magnitude 5.8 in 2016.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas extraction, particularly in what is known as the Arbuckle formation that includes the area around Prague.

The epicenter of the Saturday earthquake was nearly the exact spot of the epicenter of the 2011 quake, according to Matt Skinner, spokesperson for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which regulates the oil and gas industry in the state.

“That was one of the early areas where action was taken” to limit the injection of wastewater, said Skinner.

“Disposal wells within 10 miles of the quake” must stop operating temporarily, Skinner said.

The corporation commission has directed several producers to close some injection wells and reduce the volumes in others as a result of the quakes.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Four suspects were caught transporting 370 gallons of liquid heroin in Portland. (KPTV, U.S. Attorn...

NOOR SHAMI

Four suspects caught transporting 370 gallons of liquid heroin in Portland

he U.S. Attorney’s Office-District of Oregon said four suspected drug traffickers are facing federal charges Thursday after they were caught transporting near 370 gallons of liquid heroin.

23 minutes ago

FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020. Tesl...

Associated Press

Tesla ordered to pay $1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

A California judge has ordered Tesla Inc. to pay $1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory.

19 hours ago

FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)...

Michael Houck

Idaho fugitive dies after being attacked by dogs near Utah border

A man wanted by Idaho authorities was found dead after an apparent dog attack in southern Idaho Wednesday. 

21 hours ago

FILE - Wayne Kramer performs at the after party for the CBGB West Coast Premiere Powered by Ciroc a...

Associated Press

Wayne Kramer, co-founder of revolutionary rock band the MC5, dead at 75

Wayne Kramer, the co-founder of the protopunk Detroit band the MC5 that thrashed out such hardcore anthems as “Kick Out the Jams” has died.

24 hours ago

New Haven’s Constance Baker Motley is now on the USPS 47th Black Heritage Stamp....

Eliza Kruczynski, WFSB

USPS unveils 47th Black Heritage Stamp honoring civil rights activist and New Haven native

The Greater New Haven NAACP and the United States Postal Service revealed that Constance Baker Motley is now on the USPS 47th Black Heritage Stamp.

1 day ago

Illustration picture shows a doctor doing a ultrasound examination during a visit of a pregnant wom...

Jen Christensen, CNN

Preterm birth rate in the US is rising, study finds, but the reasons are a mystery

The rate of preterm births in the United States has been rising, according to a new report.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Oklahoma rattled by shallow 5.1 magnitude earthquake