On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Researchers reveal first full passages decoded from famously inscrutable Herculaneum scrolls

Feb 7, 2024, 4:43 PM

A total of 15 passages were deciphered from the unrolled scroll. The first word to be decoded, the ...

A total of 15 passages were deciphered from the unrolled scroll. The first word to be decoded, the Greek word for purple, was detected in October 2023 and can be found within the newly interpreted passages. Mandatory Credit: Vesuvius Challenge

CNN's Profile Picture

BY TAYLOR NICIOLI, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — After using artificial intelligence to uncover the first word to be read from an unopened Herculaneum scroll, a team of researchers has revealed several nearly complete passages from the ancient text, giving insight into philosophy from almost 2,000 years ago.

The Herculaneum scrolls are hundreds of papyri that survived the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79. In their charred state, the ancient documents would crumble if anyone attempted to unroll them, and any writing on surviving pieces would be nearly illegible to the human eye.

By using computer technology and advanced artificial intelligence, researchers can now analyze the Herculaneum scrolls without unrolling and risking damage to the extremely fragile documents. More than 2,000 characters — the first full passages — have been deciphered from a scroll, according to an announcement Monday by computer scientists who launched the Vesuvius Challenge, a competition designed to accelerate the discoveries made on the scrolls.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to know that these things are available, and we have now a mechanism to read them — and that reading them is going to create an entire field of study and scholarship for classicists,” said Brent Seales, a computer science professor at the University of Kentucky and a cocreator of the Vesuvius Challenge.

The first word to be read from an unopened scroll was found separately by both Luke Farritor and Youssef Nader — a computer science student at the University of Nebraska and a biorobotics graduate student at Freie University Berlin, respectively — in October. This year, joined by Julian Schilliger, a robotics student at ETH Zürich, the three have won the contest’s $700,000 grand prize for being the first team to decipher more than 85% of characters from four continuous passages within the same scroll.

What’s more, the team went above and beyond the contest requirements and read 15 partial columns of text, amounting to about 5% of the scroll.

The trio uncovered the text by applying a technique known as “virtual unwrapping” to the rolled-up scroll — one of several owned by the Institut de France — which was released on the contest’s website. The process involved using computer tomography, an X-ray procedure to scan the coiled-up, warped papyrus, allowing the researchers to virtually flatten the scrolls and detect the ink on the page with advanced AI. After Farritor, Nader and Schilliger found the Greek letters, expert papyrologists from England, France and Italy were brought in to assess the text.

“If you look at the level of the vocabulary (from the passages), there is a really nuanced, intellectual conversation going on here. … It just makes me excited to want to deliver to the scholars an absolutely pristine, complete copy of what this is, so that they can do their work, and then we can fully understand it,” said Seales, who originally created the unwrapping method and has been developing the technology for nearly 20 years.

Words from an ancient philosopher

Over 1,000 carbonized scrolls were recovered from the eruption of Vesuvius, a volcano near Naples, Italy, that covered the ancient Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in volcanic mud. The charred documents, now referred to as the Herculaneum scrolls, were recovered from a building believed to be the house of Julius Caesar’s father-in-law, according to the University of Kentucky.

The recently decoded passages were pulled from the end of a scroll and reveal words written by the philosopher Philodemus, who was believed to be the philosopher-in-residence working at the library in which the scrolls were found, the announcement said.

In the deciphered text, Philodemus writes on “pleasure,” and whether the abundance of goods available can affect the amount of pleasure they give. “As too in the case of food, we do not right away believe things that are scarce to be absolutely more pleasant than those which are abundant,” the first sentence reads.

“Philodemus was dismissed over the years because we couldn’t really read his passages extensively. Only with difficulty, we just get these little snippets. … (In these passages) he’s persuading the people who are listening to him to sort of relax, find good friendships, spend your time living in the moment and enjoying pleasures,” said Roger Macfarlane, a professor of classical studies at Brigham Young University, who has studied the Herculaneum scrolls. Macfarlane was not involved with the discovery but participated in certifying the first word that came out in October.

Seales said he hopes that almost an entire scroll will be deciphered this year — and the new grand prize contest puts forth an even more ambitious goal, offering a cash prize of $100,000 for the first team that can decipher at least 90% of all four scrolls released on the contest’s website.

“The winners of the Vesuvius Challenge are able to get a text that’s authentic but doesn’t result in the destruction of the scroll. And that’s probably the most miraculous thing about it,” Macfarlane said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Civil defense members gather at the site of a burned vehicle targeted by a U.S. drone strike in eas...

QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and AAMER MADHANI, The Associated Press

Drone strike in Baghdad kills high-ranking militia commander, officials say

A U.S. drone strike hit a car in the Iraqi capital Wednesday night, killing three members of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah militia, including a high-ranking commander, officials said.

2 hours ago

Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock...

David Bauder and Emma Burrows, Associated Press

Russia says former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has interviewed Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin confirms that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been interviewed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

5 hours ago

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., maneuvers past reporters asking about the Senate border s...

STEPHEN GROVES and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

Senate Republicans distance themselves from border policy bill, leaving aid for Ukraine in doubt

Senate Republicans are distancing themselves from a bipartisan proposal intended to clamp down on illegal border crossings, signaling a likely defeat in Congress that would leave leaders with no clear path to approve wartime aid for Ukraine.

2 days ago

FILE - The Eiffel Tower stands illuminated after sunset on July 07, 2023 in Paris, France. Paris wi...

Helena Alves and John Leicester, Associated Press

Parisians vote to hit SUVs with eye-popping parking costs in latest green drive before Olympics

Parisians have voted to muscle SUVs off the French capital’s streets by making them much more expensive to park from this fall.

2 days ago

The Essequibo River flows through Kurupukari crossing in Guyana, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2023. Venezuela...

Associated Press

US increasing its urgent military aid to Guyana as neighboring Venezuela’s threats linger

The U.S. government is increasing its urgent military assistance to Guyana, officials said Monday, as neighboring Venezuela threatens to seize a large part of the country's territory it has long claimed.

2 days ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: King Charles III departs after receiving treatment for an enlarged pr...

Associated Press

King Charles III has cancer and is receiving treatment, Buckingham Palace says

Buckingham Palace says that King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Researchers reveal first full passages decoded from famously inscrutable Herculaneum scrolls