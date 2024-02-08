On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

School bus driver arrested for enticing underage girl who was actually undercover FBI agents

Feb 7, 2024, 8:01 PM

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A Davis School District bus driver is accused of making sexual contact online with a 13-year-old girl, who turned out to be undercover FBI agents.

Arresting documents allege 31-year-old Jordan Lee Chase made sexual advances online to an investigator from the Davis County Attorney’s Office, part of the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, posing as a 13-year-old girl.

According to a probable cause statement, Chase was using the username “OhHey4832” when he contacted the agent. Since August 2023, Chase allegedly sent more than 10 videos and pictures with sexually explicit material of himself. Investigators told KSL TV that it was months before they discovered Chase was a school bus driver.

“The adult male identified himself as a 30-year-old male from Ogden and was told the age of the female was 13 years old numerous times over the course of the conversation,” according to the probable cause statement.

The school district said Chase has been employed as a full-time bus driver since October 2020, through district spokesperson Christopher Williams.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Chase agreed to meet with the 13-year-old persona “for the purposes of having sex” after he dropped off a team at a Davis School District high school. Investigators declined to identify the high school but said Chase was driving a visiting team to a game.

“Jordan was arrested on a bus after having made arrangements to meet a minor at the school. He has also been observed driving by the school multiple times in his own personal vehicle in an attempt to locate the minor female,” according to the probable cause statement.

After the team got off the bus, they waited for students to enter the building then moved in to arrest Chase who was inside the bus.

Chase was booked into the Davis County Jail and is being held without bail. He was arrested for 1 count of enticing a minor, a first-degree felony; 1 count of sexual exploitation of a minor; and 10 counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor.

Investigators said he does not have any prior convictions for similar incidents.

Chase’s employment included driving elementary, junior high and high school routes. As soon as the district learned of his arrest, he was immediately placed on administrative leave, according to Williams.

The Davis County Attorney’s Office told KSL TV they don’t have reason to believe Chase was in contact with any real students. They’re currently going through his electronics and digital communications.

Nevertheless, anyone with information is encouraged to contact their local police department or the Davis County Attorney’s Office.

The Davis School District released the following statement to KSL TV:

The Davis School District is shocked by the arrest and the details of the alleged crimes. Such behavior runs absolutely counter to everything the district represents.

The district will continue to do everything it can to protect all students, and completely supports and will cooperate with any law enforcement investigation regarding the matter.

All district employees are fingerprinted when they are hired and undergo a rigorous background check by the Bureau of Criminal Identification (BCI), as required by state law. That BCI search also includes a nationwide background check by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

At this point, we are grateful no students were involved.

The district appreciates its ongoing relationship with all area law enforcement agencies.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @https://twitter.com/MrCurtis_NewsLike us on Facebook...

Larry D. Curtis

Vacant building burns in Murray near cemetery, 5400 South closed

A fire in a vacant building on Vine Street blazed has closed 5400 South while fire crews battle the blaze.

5 minutes ago

Rep. Blake Moore...

CURT GRESSETH, KSL NewsRadio

Rep. Moore explains his ‘no’ vote on Mayorkas impeachment

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Republican Rep. Blake Moore voted “no” during the failed impeachment this week of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. His vote, along with no votes from three Republicans and all Democrats in the House, killed the vote with a final tally of 214 to 216. By voting “no,” Moore allowed House […]

14 minutes ago

Multiple bills in the Utah Legislature aim to target air quality and offer tax breaks for switching...

Lindsay Aerts

Here’s what the Utah legislature is doing to address air quality

Multiple bills in the Utah Legislature aim to target air quality and offer tax breaks for switching to electric lawn equipment.

1 hour ago

Charlie Duffy shows the rips in his jacket...

Mike Anderson

Cache Valley man fends off cougar attack with snowboard

A Cache Valley snowboarder says he came face to face with a mountain lion and ended up in a fight for his life.

1 hour ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaking to KSL about his experience at the U.S. Mexico border....

Daniella Rivera

Truth Test: Fact-checking the Utah governor’s Mexico border comments

After Utah’s governor and Salt Lake City’s mayor sparred over a link between a surge in border crossings and a flow of drugs into Utah, the KSL Investigators sought context from drug investigators.

2 hours ago

Little Cottonwood Canyon as a wet mix of rain and snow hits the mountains....

Alex Cabrero

Utah Avalanche Center issues high danger warning for the backcountry

The Utah Avalanche Center has issued a high-danger warning for mountain ranges across the state.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

School bus driver arrested for enticing underage girl who was actually undercover FBI agents