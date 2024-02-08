School bus driver arrested for enticing underage girl who was actually undercover FBI agents

OGDEN — A Davis School District bus driver is accused of making sexual contact online with a 13-year-old girl, who turned out to be undercover FBI agents.

Arresting documents allege 31-year-old Jordan Lee Chase made sexual advances online to an investigator from the Davis County Attorney’s Office, part of the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, posing as a 13-year-old girl.

According to a probable cause statement, Chase was using the username “OhHey4832” when he contacted the agent. Since August 2023, Chase allegedly sent more than 10 videos and pictures with sexually explicit material of himself. Investigators told KSL TV that it was months before they discovered Chase was a school bus driver.

“The adult male identified himself as a 30-year-old male from Ogden and was told the age of the female was 13 years old numerous times over the course of the conversation,” according to the probable cause statement.

The school district said Chase has been employed as a full-time bus driver since October 2020, through district spokesperson Christopher Williams.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Chase agreed to meet with the 13-year-old persona “for the purposes of having sex” after he dropped off a team at a Davis School District high school. Investigators declined to identify the high school but said Chase was driving a visiting team to a game.

“Jordan was arrested on a bus after having made arrangements to meet a minor at the school. He has also been observed driving by the school multiple times in his own personal vehicle in an attempt to locate the minor female,” according to the probable cause statement.

After the team got off the bus, they waited for students to enter the building then moved in to arrest Chase who was inside the bus.

Chase was booked into the Davis County Jail and is being held without bail. He was arrested for 1 count of enticing a minor, a first-degree felony; 1 count of sexual exploitation of a minor; and 10 counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor.

Investigators said he does not have any prior convictions for similar incidents.

Chase’s employment included driving elementary, junior high and high school routes. As soon as the district learned of his arrest, he was immediately placed on administrative leave, according to Williams.

The Davis County Attorney’s Office told KSL TV they don’t have reason to believe Chase was in contact with any real students. They’re currently going through his electronics and digital communications.

Nevertheless, anyone with information is encouraged to contact their local police department or the Davis County Attorney’s Office.

The Davis School District released the following statement to KSL TV:

The Davis School District is shocked by the arrest and the details of the alleged crimes. Such behavior runs absolutely counter to everything the district represents. The district will continue to do everything it can to protect all students, and completely supports and will cooperate with any law enforcement investigation regarding the matter. All district employees are fingerprinted when they are hired and undergo a rigorous background check by the Bureau of Criminal Identification (BCI), as required by state law. That BCI search also includes a nationwide background check by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. At this point, we are grateful no students were involved. The district appreciates its ongoing relationship with all area law enforcement agencies.