UTAH LEGISLATURE

Utah legislative leaders condemn school board member as calls for resignation mount

Feb 8, 2024, 12:48 PM

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


Daniel Woodruff

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah legislative leaders on Thursday condemned a social media post by a state school board member about a female student-athlete.

Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline posted to social media on Wednesday a photo of a local female student-athlete while insinuating that she was a boy.

“What she did was reprehensible,” said Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, “and we condemn it.”

Adams said leaders were “looking” at the possibility of impeachment, which can be initiated by the Utah Legislature.

“We’d want to make sure that the elected officials have the opportunity to make the decisions and give them some time to walk through this,” said Adams.

Adams did not say outright that Cline should resign, but Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, did.

“I would prefer that she step down,” Vickers said, while noting that it’s her choice.

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, echoed that.

“Yes, that would be very helpful if she resigns immediately,” Escamilla said.

Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, who has sponsored multiple LGBTQ-related bills, also called for Cline’s resignation Thursday.

“A child should never be targeted by adults, let alone an elected official,” Birkeland said.

House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, had not publicly commented on the Cline situation as of early Thursday afternoon.

Cline faced immediate and swift pushback after the now-deleted post, including sharp condemnation from Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson who said Cline had “embarrassed the state of Utah and State Board of Education.”

In an exclusive interview with KSL TV Wednesday evening, the parents of the student-athlete called Cline’s post “cyberbullying at its finest” and said the post “broke our hearts.”

For her part, Cline issued a statement apologizing to the girl and her family, but she maintained it is “normal to pause and wonder if people are what they say they are because of the push to normalize transgenderism.”

Cline’s social media post was the latest in a string of comments over several years that have led to repeated criticism and even a 2021 reprimand from the USBE.

Meanwhile, House Democrats have called for Cline’s immediate resignation and criticized Republican-led bills dealing with the transgender community, saying legislation “only worsens this harmful behavior.” Gov. Cox recently signed into law HB257, which restricts transgender people from accessing bathrooms that differ from their biological sex in government buildings, with some exceptions.

Last year, the Legislature passed a bill regulating transgender surgeries and medical treatment for minors. And in 2022, lawmakers overrode Cox’s veto of a bill banning transgender girls from competing in school sports.

“If the Utah Legislature continues to pass laws singling out our trans community members, these incidents may well continue,” Democrats said.

Senate President Adams took issue with that criticism, saying Utah has dealt with LGBTQ issues “probably better than any other state.”

“Those bills are not meant to try to demean or hurt,” Adams said. “They’re actually meant to try to get definition and help.”

