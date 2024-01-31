On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH LEGISLATURE

Cox signs bills to replace diversity offices and regulate transgender bathroom use

Jan 30, 2024, 7:15 PM | Updated: 7:38 pm

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaking to KSL TV about the upcoming 2024 session...

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaking to KSL TV about the upcoming 2024 session. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox signed six bills Tuesday, including the transgender bathroom bill and the bill to replace diversity, equity and inclusion offices in Utah‘s public universities and colleges and state agencies.

He issued brief statements about both of the most controversial bills but did not offer any commentary on the others signed Tuesday. In total seven pieces of legislation have been signed into law during the 2024 session.

HB257

Regarding the bathroom bill, HB257, Cox said:

We want public facilities that are safe and accommodating for everyone and this bill increases privacy protections for all.

The bill includes a criminal trespass charge for individuals who go into a changing room or locker room that does not match their birth sex unless they first undergo gender-related surgery and change the sex on their birth certificate. In restrooms, an individual can be charged with enhanced penalties for voyeurism, lewdness or loitering if in a space that doesn’t correspond with their sex designation.

Equality Utah, the state’s largest LGBTQ organization, issued a statement last Friday afternoon thanking lawmakers for ensuring that children in schools would not face criminal charges, but the organization said it did not support the bill as a whole.

“These are issues we raised and asked legislators to amend. We are grateful for their responsiveness,” the organization stated. “We still hold the position that transgender Americans have the freedom and liberty to access facilities within public spaces. We are sorry for the fear and distress that many within the community are experiencing as they read these bills. We will continue meeting with lawmakers throughout the session to advocate on their behalf.”

Proponents of the bill have said it is important to increase privacy for women in restrooms, but critics have said a policy should focus on behavior, not on the gender identity of a person.

HB261

Often called the DEI bill, HB261, prohibits any programs, office or training promoting differential treatment based on race, color, sexual orientation or any other identity characteristic.

It applies to higher education, public schools, the state board of education and government employers, such as cities or county health departments.

Cox said in a statement:

We’ve been concerned about some DEI programs and policies, particularly with hiring practices, and this bill offers a balanced solution. I’m grateful to the Legislature for not following the lead of other states that simply eliminated DEI funding with no alternative path for students who may be struggling. Instead, this funding will be repurposed to help all Utah students succeed regardless of their background.

We firmly believe that Utah is stronger because of our diversity and we remain committed to keeping our state a place where everyone can thrive. Over the past three years, our administration has worked very intentionally with many community stakeholders to expand opportunities for all Utahns and we will continue to do so.

The bill passed 58-14 along party lines last week.

Minority Leader Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, said she became a lawmaker because she was in the Center for Ethnic Student Affairs in college.

“I’m afraid that we’re erasing people, we’re erasing identities, we’re erasing experiences,” she said. “And I know people’s intent. And isn’t that I’m not saying anyone in this room is doing that on purpose. But I want to remind all my colleagues there’s unintentional consequences when we just try to sweep things and say we’re all the same because we’re not.”

Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost, D-Salt Lake City, took issue with health programs that could be impacted.

“Black and African American women face higher rates of infant mortality than the general population by a rate of 250%. Getting rid of programming like this eliminates what we’re actively doing to try to do to lessen those disparities,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Legislature

Rep. Anthony Loubet, R-Kearns, at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Utah clergy coul...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com and Daniel Woodruff, KSL TV

Utah bill would allow clergy the option to report ongoing child abuse or neglect

Utah clergy could be allowed to report instances of child abuse or neglect even if the perpetrator told them during confession, if the clergy member believes the abuse is ongoing, under a newly proposed bill.

7 hours ago

FILE: On the same day the Utah’s Senate unanimously passed a resolution to bring an NHL franchise...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah leaders, Ryan Smith meet with NHL commissioner on bringing team to Utah

Utah’s state leaders are making moves to help bring an NHL team to Utah.

23 hours ago

The parents of Eli Mitchell, who was killed by a drunk driver in West Jordan. Jeremy Mitchell, his ...

Dan Rascon

Utah House committee votes unanimously for mandatory prison time in DUI homicides

A bill to mandate a minimum prison time for impaired drivers charged with automobile homicide passed a committee meeting and will move to the House floor for a vote.

1 day ago

Proposed legislation aimed at boosting Utah's low sexual assault prosecution rate appears to be sta...

Daniella Rivera

Will lawmakers consider bill to boost Utah’s low rate of sex assault prosecutions?

Imagine being sexually assaulted, reporting to police, getting a forensic exam at the hospital and still being told your perpetrator can't be prosecuted under Utah's current rape law. That happens more than you might think, but Utah lawmakers have been reluctant to adopt what experts say is a sound solution.

4 days ago

Utah Capitol...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah Legislature passes bathroom privacy bill, restricts transgender access

A wild week on Utah's Capitol Hill has ended with a bill that dictates who can use which bathroom in government buildings. As of Friday evening, the bill was waiting for a signature from Gov. Spencer Cox.

4 days ago

A new bill introduced in the legislature would increase fines for speeding in school crossings from...

Daniel Woodruff

Lawmaker proposes bigger fines for speeding in Utah school zones

A Utah lawmaker is proposing substantially higher fines for speeding in a school zone.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Cox signs bills to replace diversity offices and regulate transgender bathroom use