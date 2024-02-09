On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Utah House opens resolution to address actions of education board member Natalie Cline

Feb 9, 2024, 11:57 AM | Updated: 1:21 pm

BY LINDSAY AERTS AND LARRY D. CURTIS, KSL TV


SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House of Representatives took the first step of initiating possible punishment for Utah State Board Member Natalie Cline for a recent post she made about a high school girl’s basketball player.

The House voted unanimously to open a bill file titled “Resolution to Address State School Board Member Natalie Cline.”

The resolution allows the House to begin conversations, and get much-needed input from legislative lawyers, about what Cline’s punishment could be, including impeachment. The bill is not specifically an article of impeachment.

Meanwhile, Senate Leaders addressed the issue as well saying that they are working with the House.

“We’re going the be methodical, we’re going to be thoughtful,” said Sen. President Stuart Adams, R – Kaysville.

Cline started a controversy when she posted an images of a Utah high school girls basketball team with the comment, “Girls’ basketball…” that drew vitriolic comments about gender identity.

On Wednesday, the Granite School District said it had significant concerns with the apparent intent of Cline’s post and was working to ensure the safety and well-being of the student. KSL is not sharing the name of the school or the student’s identity.

“This is the responsibility of the Legislature,” Rep. Robert Spendlove said Friday.

Cox, Henderson denounce behavior of school board member Natalie Cline

Cline apologized for the post and removed it, but leaders and organizations around Utah, as well as a student-athlete’s parents, have called for Cline to resign her position with the Utah State Board of Education, where she is an elected official. Utah’s governor was among those condemning Cline’s actions.

Cline said in a Facebook post apology Wednesday that she “previously shared a public advertisement for a school basketball game” she said was sent to her by multiple concerned parents. “It created a firestorm around one of the players pictured.”

The student’s parents spoke with KSL TV and said Cline should resign.

Parents of female student-athlete at the center of controversy call on school board member to resign

Four members of the state board of education spoke out Thursday, condemning Cline’s actions.

“I’ve asked reached out to board leadership yesterday and today, urging them to call an emergency executive session where matters like this are addressed. I’m disappointed that we haven’t had one yet,” said board member Joseph Kerry, R–Ogden. Cline did not attend a scheduled board meeting Thursday and was not present online.

Many suggested things like a censure, to strip her of committees, possibly even take away her ability to speak or vote. Board member Brent Strate said he wants the maximum punishment Cline can get from the board.

“Here’s a minor, here’s a young female basketball player at a school, and she’s being targeted by an adult. And, you know, that just cannot stand. As adults, we have to be responsible for our actions. It’s a sad day,” he said.

The board cannot vote to remove Cline, an elected state official can only be impeached by the Legislature.

