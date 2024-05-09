On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Former Utah Rep. Chris Cannon dies at age 73

May 9, 2024, 5:47 PM

Former U.S. Rep. Chris Cannon leaves the KSL Broadcast House in Salt Lake City on Feb. 6, 2018. Can...

Former U.S. Rep. Chris Cannon leaves the KSL Broadcast House in Salt Lake City on Feb. 6, 2018. Cannon died Wednesday at age 73. (Spencer Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spencer Heaps, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Rep. Chris Cannon died Wednesday at age 73.

Cannon represented the state’s 3rd Congressional District from 1997 to 2009, when he was unseated by Jason Chaffetz.

Cannon served on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Commercial and Administrative Law and was one of the House impeachment managers tasked with prosecuting the impeachment case against President Bill Clinton in the U.S. Senate. He served as chairman of the Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee for several years beginning in 2003, then served as the subcommittee’s ranking member when the House swapped to Democratic control in 2007.

News of Cannon’s death prompted an outpouring of support from politicians in Utah for his wife and children. His brother confirmed the death to the Deseret News.

“I’m stunned and saddened by breaking news of the death of my friend, former Congressman Chris Cannon,” Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said in a social media post. “I will miss his insights, encouragement, and friendship. Sharon and I mourn with his wife, Claudia, along with the couple’s children and extended family, all of whom are in our prayers as we who knew him try to come to terms with this heartbreaking news.”

Gov. Spencer Cox said he and his wife Abby were “saddened” to hear of Cannon’s passing.

“Congressman Cannon worked hard for the people of Utah, and was a dedicated public servant working on criminal justice, drug policy, regulatory reform and other issues during his time in the House of Representatives,” he posted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

“I am saddened to learn of Chris’ passing,” Rep. John Curtis — who currently represents the 3rd District — told KSL.com through a spokesman. “He was one of a kind. A visionary with big ideas coupled with personality and thoughtful humor. He served the residents of Utah’s 3rd Congressional District well.”

Chaffetz said in a post: “Today I heard Congressman Chris Cannon passed away. God bless. I hope we all can thank him for his valiant, patriotic work fighting for the USA. May blessings be with his family.”

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson expressed “heartfelt condolences” to Cannon’s family and loved ones, calling the late lawmaker a “great leader and dedicated representative who served his community with passion and integrity.”

A Utah native, Cannon earned his law degree from Brigham Young University’s J. Reuben Clark Law School. He is the great-grandson of George Q. Cannon, an early member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a territorial delegate to Congress.

Cannon’s brother, Joseph Cannon, was chairman of the Utah Republican Party and later the editor of the Deseret News.

Prior to his election to Congress in 1996, Cannon worked as an associate solicitor for the U.S. Department of the Interior and served as finance chairman of the Utah Republican Party. Cannon made his way to Washington by beating incumbent Rep. Bill Orton, a Democrat.

As a lawmaker, Cannon said he was inspired by former Republican senator and presidential candidate Barry Goldwater of Arizona.

“There’s no questioning the fact that Barry Goldwater was as profound an influence on me politically as anybody. … He becomes sort of this point in time where we shifted away from where we’d gone with Roosevelt and the socialization of America, and he was one of the first people to say, ‘You know, this is the wrong direction,'” he told the Deseret News in 2006.

Cannon’s efforts to prevent a new telecommunications monopoly are among his proudest achievements through his first decade in Congress, he said in the same interview.

“I hope new forms of competition continue to emerge, so that we, over time, continue to significantly decrease our telecommunications costs and our data costs,” he said.

After leaving office, Cannon in 2010 backed a Utah citizens’ ballot initiative proposing ethics reforms in state government.

Cannon sponsored or cosponsored over 1,100 bills during his time in Congress, 74 of which were signed into law, according to the congressional records.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

House Speaker Mike Johnson, at left, and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, at righ...

Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking, Associated Press

House quickly rejects Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s effort to remove Speaker Johnson from office

Hardline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, but lawmakers have quickly rejected it.

1 day ago

This combo photo shows Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, in...

Isabella Volmert, Associated Press

Haley won 1 in 5 Indiana Republican voters in the presidential primary

It's been two months since Nikki Haley dropped out of the Republican race, but the former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor is ringing up significant support in state primaries.

1 day ago

President Joe Biden gives remarks virtually to the National Action Network Convention last month. B...

Betsy Klein, CNN

Biden condemns antisemitism, connecting the Holocaust to Hamas’ attack on Israel

President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a call to fight a swiftly rising tide of antisemitism, saying such hate has no place in America as he connected the horrors of the Holocaust to Hamas’ attack on October 7.

2 days ago

...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

KSL Truth Test: AI bots, ballots and the best sources for reliable election information

How accurate is AI when it comes to helping you cast your vote in an election? The KSL Investigators put popular AI bots to the test.

3 days ago

House Speaker Mike Johnson, at left, and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, at righ...

Haley Talbot and Clare Foran, CNN

Speaker Johnson faces threat of ouster vote in pivotal week as he meets with Marjorie Taylor Greene

House Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to confront a vote over his ouster in the coming days, a pivotal moment that presents a major leadership test for the Louisiana Republican even though he is expected to prevail.

3 days ago

It’s her first time running for a political position, but Natalie Clawson said her background in ...

Erin Cox

Exclusive: One-on-one interview with new gubernatorial candidate for Phil Lyman’s campaign

It’s her first time running for a political position, but Natalie Clawson said her background in practicing law and studying politics has prepared her to serve.  

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Former Utah Rep. Chris Cannon dies at age 73