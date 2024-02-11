On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

UK’s King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer

Feb 11, 2024, 2:42 PM

King Charles III attended church services Sunday, making his first public appearance since his canc...

King Charles III attended church services Sunday, making his first public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was announced last week.(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DANICA KIRKA, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


LONDON (AP) — King Charles III cheerfully waved to well-wishers on Sunday as he left church services near his country estate in eastern England, making his first public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was announced last week.

Wearing a tan overcoat against the February chill and carrying a rolled-up umbrella, Charles was joined by Queen Camilla at St. Mary Magdalene Church, just a few hundred yards from Sandringham House where the king is recuperating after his first treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

The 20,000-acre Sandringham estate, some 110 miles (180 kilometers) north of London, is a favorite refuge of the king’s and offers a place of shelter where he can isolate from the risk of infection.

The appearance came a day after Charles expressed thanks for the messages of support he has received from the public. In a statement issued late Saturday, the monarch said that such thoughts are “the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world,” he said in a statement, signed Charles R.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

Buckingham Palace announced the king’s diagnosis on Monday, less than three weeks after he was treated for an enlarged prostate. While palace officials didn’t disclose the type of cancer, they said it wasn’t prostate cancer.

On Sunday, a crowd of about 100 gathered outside the gates of the estate to show their support for the king. Charles and Camilla greeted a priest as they walked into the Anglican church, and waved to the crowd as they left.

St. Mary Magdalene is a medieval stone church that was restored in the 19th century. Protected as a historic building, the church includes memorials to the royal family stretching from Princess Alice in 1879 to King George VI, Charles’ grandfather, in 1952.

Nearby Sandringham House, the private home of the past six British monarchs, sits amid parkland, gardens and working farms. It has been owned by the royal family since 1862.

Charles has visited the estate regularly since he was a child, when he would run through the halls playing tag and hide-and-seek with his mother, according to biographer Jonathan Dimbleby. In later years he has retreated to the estate on the north coast of Norfolk to enjoy hunting and nature walks through the windswept countryside.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

FILE: Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Stat...

Foster Klug

Taylor Swift expected to make epic journey from Tokyo to the Super Bowl. Will she make it in time?

The prospect of Taylor Swift's race against time, crossing nine time zones and the international date line, has fired imaginations, and speculation, for weeks.

1 day ago

man in suit walks up stairs...

Aamer Madhani and and Geir Moulson, Associated Press

Biden hosting Germany’s Scholz as Europe grows anxious about Ukraine funding impasse in Washington

President Joe Biden is hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks as anxiety grows in Europe about an impasse in Congress over new aid for Ukraine.

2 days ago

Olympic medals are displayed during the unveiling of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Me...

John Leicester

The Paris Olympics medals are made with pieces of the Eiffel Tower

PARIS (AP) — An Olympic medal inlaid with a piece of the Eiffel Tower. How’s that for a monumental prize? A hexagonal, polished chunk of iron taken from the iconic landmark is being embedded in each gold, silver and bronze medal that will be hung around athletes’ necks at the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and Paralympics that […]

3 days ago

A total of 15 passages were deciphered from the unrolled scroll. The first word to be decoded, the ...

Taylor Nicioli, CNN

Researchers reveal first full passages decoded from famously inscrutable Herculaneum scrolls

The scrolls were previously buried by Mount Vesuvius in AD 79. Researchers were unable to read them, until now.

4 days ago

Civil defense members gather at the site of a burned vehicle targeted by a U.S. drone strike in eas...

QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and AAMER MADHANI, The Associated Press

Drone strike in Baghdad kills high-ranking militia commander, officials say

A U.S. drone strike hit a car in the Iraqi capital Wednesday night, killing three members of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah militia, including a high-ranking commander, officials said.

4 days ago

Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock...

David Bauder and Emma Burrows, Associated Press

Russia says former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has interviewed Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin confirms that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been interviewed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

UK’s King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer