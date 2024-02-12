On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Ready for this year’s Super Bowl commercials?

Feb 11, 2024, 5:45 PM

This image provided by BMW shows the BMW 2024 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (BMW via AP)...

This image provided by BMW shows the BMW 2024 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (BMW via AP)

(BMW via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Super Bowl Sunday is here — and, as always, there’s a vast roster of advertisers ready to vie for fans’ attention during game breaks.

Airing a Super Bowl commercial is no easy feat. On top of the reported $7 million price tag for a 30-second spot during the game, brands enlist the biggest actors, invest in dazzling special effects and try to put together an ad that more than 100 million expected viewers will like — or at least remember.

“It’s hard to get this attention — and there isn’t really one recipe,” said Linli Xu, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Minnesota. “It has to fit with (each) brand.”

That means advertisers get creative and tackle different approaches. Some familiar favorites, like Budweiser’s Clydesdales, tap into nostalgia year after year. Others attempt to make viewers laugh with light humor and endless celebrity cameos. And a few take more serious or emotive tones that pull on heartstrings.

Many advertisers have already released their spots ahead of Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs face off, which airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

About the commercials

Some of these commercials include Christopher Walken dealing with people impersonating him all day for BMW, rapper Ice Spice sipping on Starry after a “breakup” with another lemon-lime soda and Kate McKinnon discovering her cat’s magic ability to say “may-ow” in an ad for Hellmann’s mayonaise.

There’s also a slew of mini TV show reunions in ads this year. Jennifer Aniston seemingly forgets she ever worked with her “Friends” co-star David Schwimmer in an ad for Uber Eats, for example. And in a commercial stuffed with celebrity cameos — including “Judge Judy” Judy Sheindlin — e.l.f. cosmetics reunites “Suits” stars Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty in a courtroom spoof. Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht also appear together in one of T-Mobile’s star-filled spots.

And the nostalgia doesn’t stop with cast reunions.

“This Super Bowl is a blast from the past. The 1980’s are back. Retro is in,” said Kimberly Whitler, marketing professor at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, noting that both T-Mobile and Nerds feature the theme song from “Flashdance,” while the mullet is at the center of Kawasaki’s spot.

She added that “everything old is new again,” with successful Super Bowl ads or messages from the past making more returns this year. Beyond Budweiser’s dependable Cydesdales (and Labrador team up this year), she points to ETrade’s talking babies.

Of course, not all advertisers release their ads ahead of the game, so there will be surprises on Sunday. In a U.S. presidential election year, it’s possible we might see a candidate ad. And many wonder whether Taylor Swift will make a commercial appearance.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49e...

MARIA SHERMAN, The Associated Press

Review: Usher shines at star-studded 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

Usher emerged at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show seated on a throne, joined by a marching band and a trove of Vegas performers — but stayed its center.

2 hours ago

The Senate on Sunday moved one step closer to passing a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill with assista...

Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson and Ted Barrett, CNN

Senate moves one step closer to passing package with aid to Ukraine and Israel despite Trump’s opposition

The Senate on Sunday took a step closer to passing a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill with crucial assistance for Ukraine and Israel following a key vote to move the package forward – including with the support of 18 Republicans despite opposition from former President Donald Trump.

3 hours ago

FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Ky....

MARCIA DUNN, The Associated Press

Countdown begins for April’s total solar eclipse. What to know about watch parties and safe viewing

The sun is about to pull another disappearing act across North America, turning day into night during a total solar eclipse.

3 hours ago

Ice Spice, from left, Ashley Avignone Taylor Swift and Blake Lively react during the first half of ...

DAVE SKRETTA, The Associated Press

Taylor Swift cheering at Super Bowl as she watches Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the 49ers

Taylor Swift has made it to the Super Bowl. Over an hour before kickoff, Swift was spotted speaking with Philadelphia Eagles' star Jason Kelce and later, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a private box at Allegiant Stadium.

4 hours ago

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, pictured here on Feb. 1, is taken to the hospital for an "emergency...

Oren Liebermann, CNN

Defense Secretary Austin taken to hospital and administration officials notified, Pentagon says

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for symptoms “suggesting an emergent bladder issue,” and administration officials have been notified, the Pentagon said Sunday.

4 hours ago

FILE - Flags fly in front of the Lakewood Church in Houston, June 28, 2005. Police in Texas said Su...

JUAN A. LOZANO, The Associated Press

Woman firing rifle killed by 2 off-duty officers at Joel Osteen’s church, 2 others hurt, police say

A woman in a trenchoat entered the Houston megachurch of celebrity pastor Joel Osteen and started shooting Sunday afternoon and was killed by two off-duty officers working security, police said.

5 hours ago

