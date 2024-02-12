On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

No deaths after National Guard helicopter crashes in West Jordan

Feb 12, 2024, 1:46 PM | Updated: 2:18 pm

An Apache helicopter crashed Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in West Jordan, Utah. Two pilots were injured b...

An Apache helicopter crashed Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in West Jordan, Utah. Two pilots were injured but nobody was killed in the initial incident. (Brianna Chavez, KSL TV)

(Brianna Chavez, KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN — Two pilots are being treated for injuries, but no one was killed in a National Guard helicopter crash in West Jordan.

The Utah National Guard said they were aware of “a situation” involving a Utah National Guard Apache and that responders were on the scene.

“Utah National Guard confirms that one of its AH-64D Apache Longbow Helicopters was involved in a training accident at approximately 1:20 p.m. The helicopter accident occurred at the West Jordan Army Aviation Support Facility,” a post on X from the Utah National Guard states.

The Utah National Guard confirmed there was “no loss of life.”

The crash occurred near the Utah Army National Guard Recruiting Station at 7602 Airport Road.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

emergency lights generic...

Mary Culbertson

Driver killed after hitting concrete sign, being ejected from vehicle

A 20-year-old man was killed after crashing into a concrete sign and being ejected from the vehicle.

28 minutes ago

Officers from multiple police agencies draw their firearms towards William Toon on Jan. 14....

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Weber County officials release initial findings from deadly Jan. 14 shooting at convenience store

The killing of an attempted murder suspect by police, during a confrontation at a Riverdale convenience store last month, followed repeated demands by authorities with their guns drawn, that the man comply with their orders.

1 hour ago

emergency lights...

Josh Ellis

Latter-day Saint missionary seriously injured after being hit by truck in Salt Lake County

A sister missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a pickup truck on Friday.

2 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: A view of the field prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Fran...

Josh Ellis

Massive US flag showcased during Super Bowl created by Utah company

A local flag manufacturer has big ties to Las Vegas and Super Bowl LVIII.

3 hours ago

People enjoy being in the water on a hot day at East Canyon State Park in Morgan on July 17, 2023. ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

12 million people visited Utah state parks in 2023. These were the most and least popular ones

2023 wasn't just another banner year for Utah's state parks, it was a record-breaking one.

3 hours ago

Sandy police at the scene of a shooting on Feb. 12, 2024. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

1 dead, 1 injured in Sandy shooting

One man was killed while another was injured after being shot in Sandy early Monday morning.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

No deaths after National Guard helicopter crashes in West Jordan