No deaths after National Guard helicopter crashes in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN — Two pilots are being treated for injuries, but no one was killed in a National Guard helicopter crash in West Jordan.

The Utah National Guard said they were aware of “a situation” involving a Utah National Guard Apache and that responders were on the scene.

“Utah National Guard confirms that one of its AH-64D Apache Longbow Helicopters was involved in a training accident at approximately 1:20 p.m. The helicopter accident occurred at the West Jordan Army Aviation Support Facility,” a post on X from the Utah National Guard states.

Utah National Guard confirms that one of its AH-64D Apache Longbow Helicopters was involved in a training accident at approximately 1:20 p.m. The helicopter accident occurred at the West Jordan Army Aviation Support Facility. Fire and police departments are on scene. — Utah National Guard (@UTNationalGuard) February 12, 2024

The Utah National Guard confirmed there was “no loss of life.”

#Breaking: A Utah National Guard helicopter crashed during a training accident in West Jordan. No reports of any injuries. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/rH1rwiHoDc — Brianna Chávez (@bri_chavez) February 12, 2024

The crash occurred near the Utah Army National Guard Recruiting Station at 7602 Airport Road.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.