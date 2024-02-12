No deaths after National Guard helicopter crashes in West Jordan
Feb 12, 2024, 1:46 PM | Updated: 2:18 pm
(Brianna Chavez, KSL TV)
WEST JORDAN — Two pilots are being treated for injuries, but no one was killed in a National Guard helicopter crash in West Jordan.
The Utah National Guard said they were aware of “a situation” involving a Utah National Guard Apache and that responders were on the scene.
“Utah National Guard confirms that one of its AH-64D Apache Longbow Helicopters was involved in a training accident at approximately 1:20 p.m. The helicopter accident occurred at the West Jordan Army Aviation Support Facility,” a post on X from the Utah National Guard states.
Utah National Guard confirms that one of its AH-64D Apache Longbow Helicopters was involved in a training accident at approximately 1:20 p.m. The helicopter accident occurred at the West Jordan Army Aviation Support Facility. Fire and police departments are on scene.
— Utah National Guard (@UTNationalGuard) February 12, 2024
The Utah National Guard confirmed there was “no loss of life.”
#Breaking: A Utah National Guard helicopter crashed during a training accident in West Jordan. No reports of any injuries. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/rH1rwiHoDc
— Brianna Chávez (@bri_chavez) February 12, 2024
The crash occurred near the Utah Army National Guard Recruiting Station at 7602 Airport Road.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.