Utah State Board of Education votes to strip Natalie Cline of board powers, asks her to resign

SALT LAKE CITY — After a nearly two-hour closed-door session, the Utah State Board of Education voted publicly to strip Natalie Cline of virtually all of her powers as a state board member in response to her post questioning the gender of a student-athlete online. The board also asked her to resign immediately.

The censure includes her ability to vote, her committee assignments, her ability to place items on agendas, and her ability to make amendments to board rules.

After leaving its closed-door session, the board presented the motion that members would vote on:

A) The Board requests that Board Member Cline resign effective immediately.

B) The Board takes the following actions 1) Issue the resolution of formal censure of Member Cline dated Feb. 14, 2024, as presented. 2) Remove Member Cline from all standing Board committees and any additional Board committee assignments. 3) Prohibit Member Cline from placing items on upcoming Board agendas. 4) Prohibit Member Cline from attending any Board advisory committee meetings.

C) These actions are consistent with USBE bylaws and become effective immediately and will be in effect through Dec. 31, 2024.

However, some USBE board members motioned to vote if action A would be in its own vote and actions B and C would be voted together. The vote failed in a 5 to 9 vote.

The board voted unanimously to the original motion and censured Cline, removed a majority of her powers on the board, and ended the session.

Cline was absent from the meeting and did not vote on any of the motions.

Closed door meetings

Before the USBE meeting, KSL TV spoke with one board member, Sarah Reale, who said there’s a reason that a portion of the board meeting is behind closed doors.

“The purpose is because we are a board, we try to have unified voices when we make decisions. So any time I make a decision or any time we make a decision, it’s the board has said, and that’s the way this governing body works,” she said.

The board meets in closed executive sessions once a month, this particular session was scheduled by leadership in response to the Cline situation but the closed-door session is standard protocol for board personnel matters.

Cline’s claims against the board

Earlier in the day, Cline took aim at the board posting claims of election interference from the USBE on her Facebook page.

“Has the USBE analyzed whether this investigation is election interference? Has the USBE considered whether voters see any action against me at this time (within 60 days of the Salt Lake County GOP convention) as the USBE endorsing my opponent in the primary race? Can you send me your legal analysis of this issue?” Cline said in a letter to the board.

The board responded to Cline’s claims of interference, saying the law she cited, UCA 63A-14, does not apply to the members of the USBE, and the 60-day time frame that Cline calculated was inaccurate, as the complaints were filed on Feb. 7, not Wednesday.

The board also said that the Salt Lake County Nominating Convention is not considered an election under the Utah Code and does not fall under UCA 63A-14.

