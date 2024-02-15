On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS

These bills aim to make homeownership more attainable for Utahns

Feb 14, 2024, 6:23 PM

On Utah's Capitol Hill, lawmakers say they're trying to help first-time homeowners by pushing a num...

On Utah's Capitol Hill, lawmakers say they're trying to help first-time homeowners by pushing a number of housing-related bills. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


Daniel Woodruff

SALT LAKE CITY — If you live in Utah, you probably know someone who wants to buy their first home but can’t.

Buyers are facing high prices and high mortgage rates.

On Utah’s Capitol Hill, lawmakers say they’re trying to help by pushing a number of housing-related bills.

Rep. Stephen Whyte, R-Mapleton, is sponsoring two measures aimed at improving the process at the local level for getting new homes approved and built. (KSL TV)

“It streamlines the processes to be able to help increase the supply of homes,” said Whyte, speaking of HB465 and HB476, both of which passed out of committees this week.

Whyte said his bills also strive to clarify ambiguity in existing state law that he said is causing confusion with builders and cities.

His bills are supported by the Utah League of Cities and Towns, which often opposes telling municipalities what to do.

“I applaud the approach of legislative leaders to say, let’s be collaborative and work in a partnership rather than coming in trying to take away the authority of local governments,” said Cam Diehl, the organization’s executive director.

Utah lawmakers eye changes to first-time homebuyer program

Another bill, SB168, deals with building modular homes and getting construction costs down, and it makes some changes to Utah’s first-time homebuyer program. In addition to that, KSL TV is told other housing measures are coming before the end of the session.

“These bills are intended to try to unlock housing units that have already been planned for, that have already been zoned for, but are stuck right now because of high interest rates or infrastructure costs,” Diehl said.

Outside his new townhome in Magna Wednesday afternoon, Hunter Gore played with his new puppy.

Hunter Gore just bought a new home a few months ago in Magna. (KSL TV)

“I like the new area,” he said. “Everything’s new, they landscape it pretty nice.”

He became a homeowner after wondering if he’d ever be able to afford in Utah. He wishes the prices and mortgage rates were lower, but he’s in – and he’s grateful.

“It was definitely a big accomplishment,” Gore“ said. “Definitely super happy about it.”

Asked if state leaders are doing enough to make housing affordable for people like him, Gore said he didn’t think so.

“There needs to be something done as far as make it easier,” he said.

Whyte said he believes these bills – along with past legislation – will yield results and help people get into homes cheaper and faster.

“That’s the goal,” Whyte said. “I believe…we will be able to help increase the supply of homes.”

This comes at a critical time for Utah’s housing market. A recent state audit warned Utah needs to build nearly 28,000 housing units a year just to keep up with growth.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics

Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline did not attend the scheduled meeting at the Capi...

Lindsay Aerts and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Utah State Board of Education votes to strip Natalie Cline of board powers, asks her to resign

After a nearly two-hour closed-door session, the Utah State Board of Education voted to strip Natalie Cline of virtually all of her powers.

28 minutes ago

FILE - K9 dog Dave goes after officer Lucas Timmons during criminal apprehension trials as the Cha...

John Hanna and David A. Lieb, The Associated Press

At least 6 US states are considering tougher penalties for killing police dogs

Lawmakers in at least six states are considering longer prison sentences or bigger fines for harming or killing police dogs, and the idea has bipartisan support despite questions about how the animals are used and a fraught history.

2 hours ago

Delta-branded liquor bottles once showed off elaborate artwork....

Associated Press

South Carolina House approves Sunday liquor sales, potentially lifting another religious restriction

The South Carolina House has given key approval to a bill allowing liquor stores to open for a few hours on Sunday if their local governments allow it.

3 hours ago

Natalie Cline (Utah State Board of Education)...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah House Majority met with Natalie Cline, USBE votes on punishment

Utah House of Representatives Majority leadership has met with Natalie Cline, as they mull a possible punishment for a controversial post that Cline made last week.

4 hours ago

WOODBURY, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: Democratic U.S. House candidate Tom Suozzi celebrates his victory...

Eric Bradner and Gregory Krieg, CNN

Democrats will flip Santos seat in New York, further shrinking House GOP’s narrow majority

New York Democrat Tom Suozzi has won a special election for the House seat formerly held by George Santos.

6 hours ago

School board member Natalie Cline is the focus of a special school board meeting Wednesday, stemmin...

Tim Vandernack, KSL.com

Natalie Cline braces to defend herself, decries harassment by Utah Board of Education

A Utah school board member has come under fire for a Facebook post she made that critics say took aim at a girls high school basketball player.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

These bills aim to make homeownership more attainable for Utahns