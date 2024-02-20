On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Cache County election worker faces felony accusing him of forging election document

Feb 20, 2024, 2:44 PM

The Cache County Clerk/Auditor's office moved their elections center into a much larger space this ...

The Cache County Clerk/Auditor's office moved their elections center into a much larger space this year, which will allow for much better transparency and improved security. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


KSL.com

LOGAN — A Cache County election worker has been charged with using document editing software to alter a document “related to the functioning of vote tabulating machines.”

Dustin James Hansen, 31, was charged Friday with willful neglect of duty by poll worker, a third-degree felony.

Hansen was responsible for “delivering a document related to the functioning of vote tabulating machines to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office and forged the document to reflect a completion date that was different than when the report was actually made,” charging documents state. “The Lieutenant Governor’s Office inspected the document and suspected it had been altered. After an investigation, it was found that defendant had used PDF editing software on his work computer to alter the document.”

A logic and accuracy test is meant to ensure that all tabulation equipment is working properly and that ballots are being counted correctly. According to the Utah Election Handbook, it is “the act of testing every ballot style, from every source, on every piece of voting equipment.”

An internal and a public test of this kind are required by statute in Utah, before an election.

Before the election, members of Lt. Gov. Deirdre Henderson’s staff visited Logan, but the Cache County Clerk’s Office was unable to provide the state with documentation of its required logic and accuracy tests, according to an election investigation report from the lieutenant governor’s office. In a follow-up, the report said the clerk’s office claimed it did a logic and accuracy tests on Oct. 27, 2023, but the tests they sent were dated Oct. 26.

In that testing documentation, concerns were raised, because “none of the reports were signed by the individuals who performed the tests,” and two reports generated on separate equipment had identical timestamps down to the second.

The falsification of the documents became more clear, as the election report said errors in the election database were identified, resulting in incorrect ballots being mailed to Paradise, Amalga and several precincts in Logan.

The reports provided by the clerk’s office, dated Oct. 26, contained the corrected database information, but the clerk’s office was not aware of errors in its database until later, making the results impossible.

On Friday, Dec. 8, Cache County Clerk David Benson said he was notified of this by elections staff from the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office. That following Monday, Benson placed two elections staff members on administrative leave, and “voluntarily recused” himself until an investigation was conducted.

According to both Benson and the state’s investigation report, the issue did not impact the results of the elections, as the new database was used.

Henderson’s report presented a list of 31 findings and recommendations for Benson to address, after finding the election to be “deeply troubling,” with “an unprecedented lack of controls, widespread violations of Utah election law and administrative rule.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JULY 26: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb...

Associated Press

Ex-FBI informant charged with lying about Bidens had Russian intelligence contacts, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a former FBI informant charged with making up a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden had contacts with officials affiliated with Russian intelligence.

1 hour ago

emergency lights...

Eliza Pace

Tooele man shot and killed by 9-year-old family member

A man was shot and killed by a 9-year-old child and family member on Friday.

7 hours ago

Ruby Franke (left) and Jodi Hildebrandt (right) as they separate enter the Fifth District Court Hou...

Josh Ellis and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

‘8 Passengers’ mom Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt sentenced for aggravated child abuse

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt were sentenced to prison time Tuesday after both pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse.

7 hours ago

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt will be sentenced for four counts of aggravated child abuse on Tue...

Shelby Lofton and Mary Culbertson

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt to be sentenced Tuesday, possible for victims to speak

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt will be sentenced on Tuesday after they each pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse.

23 hours ago

Four large bins were recovered from a rental Toyota Corolla in central Utah during a traffic stop o...

Mary Culbertson

260 pounds of methamphetamine seized during central Utah traffic stop

A California man was arrested after he was pulled over for speeding and 260 pounds of methamphetamine was found.

1 day ago

Audrii Cunningham has been missing since Thursday. (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)...

Holly Yan, CNN

11-year-old Texas girl vanishes after she left for school

The only trace of Audrii Cunningham’s disappearance might be a red “Hello Kitty” backpack she was supposed to carry to school with her on Thursday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Cache County election worker faces felony accusing him of forging election document