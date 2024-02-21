On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

New Life Flight program will fly police dogs injured in the line of duty

Feb 20, 2024, 5:21 PM | Updated: 6:52 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A new program by Intermountain Health will allow for any police K-9 injured in the line of duty to be flown by Life Flight to receive medical treatment.

The program was inspired after Chad Reyes lost his K-9 partner, Dingo, seven years ago. Reyes said there is not a day he doesn’t think about Dingo.

“Nothing compares to the bond that you have with your working partner,” he said.

Reyes is now Brigham City’s police chief, but back in 2017, he was with Unified Police in Salt Lake County when K9 Dingo was shot and killed by a man police were chasing.

“Losing an animal, a partner like that is like losing a part of yourself,” Reyes said.

A new program started by Intermountain Health will allow for any police K-9 injured in the line of duty to be flown by Life Flight to receive medical treatment. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)

Dingo is credited with saving Reyes’ life that night, as well as the lives of other officers on that assignment. It is also why Reyes’ office is full of Dingo’s pictures and awards.

“It is a way for me to honor Dingo’s memory and his sacrifice,” Reyes said.

Reyes has continued to build and support the K-9 program with the Brigham City Police Department. However, he was excited to hear about a new program Intermountain Health is starting.

“It’s huge, and I am astonished at the amount of support it is receiving,” he said.

(Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)

On Tuesday morning, Intermountain Health announced its Life Flight medical helicopters will now be available to pick up police dogs injured in the line of duty. It is the third program of its kind in the country and will be available to any police dog injured in Utah.

The helicopter will pick up the dog and its handler, if the handler is able, and fly them to get emergency care faster.

“This program will enable an injured working K-9 to receive the same medical care that an injured human first responder would receive,” said Dr. Laura McLain, veterinary medical director for the Life Flight Transfer Program.

Life Flight crews and medical workers at a few hospitals have been training specifically for this program.

“They have veterinarians who are board-certified in surgery or critical care. They have all the fancy equipment that a human hospital might, so CT, MRI, ventilators, banked blood,” McLain said.

A program like this probably would not have made a difference for Dingo, but Reyes knows it will for so many other police dogs in the future.

“They put their life on the line to protect us,” Reyes said. “My sincere thanks to Life Flight for extending this offer.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A call about a suspicious vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in St. George ended with a couple of arr...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

St. George police arrest man wanted in connection with Colorado attempted murder case

A call about a suspicious vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in St. George ended with a couple of arrests, including one person wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Colorado.

1 hour ago

Fire crews responded to an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in St. George. (St. George Fire Departm...

Mark Jones

No injuries reported in St. George apartment fire

Fire officials in St. George said no injuries were reported in a apartment fire Tuesday afternoon.

2 hours ago

The Ogden George Eccles Dinosaur Park is expanding, but in doing so is affecting surrounding organi...

Mike Anderson

Ogden’s dinosaur park to expand, creating challenges for other nearby organizations

The Ogden George Eccles Dinosaur Park is expanding, but in doing so is affecting surrounding organizations. How is Ogden is managing the shuffle?

3 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley takes a question from an audience member during a tow...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Nikki Haley to visit Utah next week ahead of Super Tuesday presidential caucus votes

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will visit Utah next Wednesday, ahead of the state's GOP presidential preference poll during caucus meetings on Super Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Utah Capitol building...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com and Lindsay Aerts, KSL-TV

Bill to ‘simplify’ lawsuit over Utah’s abortion trigger ban passes House committee

The Utah legislature is advancing a bill that would undo the law that banned Utah's abortion clinics from getting licenses. That law is currently on hold anyway while it's tied up in a lawsuit.

4 hours ago

A rendering of the Provo temple after announced renovations, which will be called the Utah Rock Can...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Church of Jesus Christ announces name change for Provo temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that the temple serving BYU students and missionaries at the Provo Utah Missionary Training Center, along with other members, will be renamed as part of its reconstruction.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

New Life Flight program will fly police dogs injured in the line of duty